Ruston sports digest: Top stories today
(RUSTON, LA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Ruston area.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Avent, Tatum discuss upcoming Fayetteville Super Regional
For the first time since 2013 the NC State baseball team will play in a Super Regional this weekend, as the Pack will take on top-overall seed Arkansas starting Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. On Thursday the Wolfpack practiced at Baum-Walker, coming off a dominating weekend in... Read more
MCLAMB: Pack Has Prepared Itself For This Moment
The regional series in Ruston, Louisiana crossed off one important question that had yet to be posed to the 2021 NC State baseball team. How would the Wolfpack fare in an intense environment where fans had come to see them lose?. The ACC Baseball Championship was great. Having folks in... Read more
MCLAMB: Pack Has Prepared Itself For This Moment
The regional series in Ruston, Louisiana crossed off one important question that had yet to be posed to the 2021 NC State baseball team. How would the Wolfpack fare in an intense environment where fans had come to see them lose?. The ACC Baseball Championship was great. Having folks in... Read more
Young rises to All-American status at Louisiana Tech
Taylor Young always wanted to be an All-American at LSU. But LSU’s baseball program didn’t pursue West Monroe’s talented infielder to be part of their program in Baton Rouge. Louisiana Tech welcomed Young with open arms, and it’s been one heck of a ride ever since. Toward the end of... Read more