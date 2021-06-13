Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Key West

(KEY WEST, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

WELOVE PAPAS AND PRIDE! CELEBRATE WITH US! Our themes for JUNE are PAPAS and PRIDE. June is Pride Month, so show us what it means to have pride in the Keys (we’re looking at you, Key West). Father’s Day is June 20. Send a tribute to the dad in your life, or tell us what your favorite thing about being a dad is! Read more

FATHER’S DAY: 6 QUIRKY IDEAS FOR DAD! Let this article serve as a reminder that Father’s Day is right around the corner — Sunday, June 20. Start planning now. The Keys Weekly will be full up on photos of Dad and family in the Keys Weekly Newspaper issue publishing on June 17, so send your pictures to [email protected] in Key West; [email protected] in the Middle Keys; and [email protected] in the Upper Keys. Photos must be submitted by Monday, June 14 and emails must include contact information. Read more

Florida Man Told to Abandon His Shoes After Dozens of Bugs Move In A man was met with an unexpected sight after leaving his shoes outside in Florida—finding dozens of bugs had moved in. The Everglades resident made the big mistake of leaving his sneakers outside his house, soon after it rained. When he went to retrieve them, he found scores of millipedes—tightly... Read more

