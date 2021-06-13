Top Montrose sports news
Montrose, Rifle each send two golfers to state
Two golfers apiece from Montrose and Rifle high schools qualified for the state girls golf tournament Thursday at the Class 4A Region 4 tournament at Indian Tree Golf Course in Arvada. Holy Family and Northfield were the top two teams, meaning the top 13 players not from those schools qualified...
HS Soccer Matchups on Thursday
OUTDOORS: Uphill with a will
Your running shoes are on, socks fitting just right, feeling all warmed up as your footfalls have moved you across the flat approach. Then, looking ahead, you see that your path has begun inclining upward (maybe way upward). Whether it is the bike path in Baldridge Park as it climbs...
Montrose completes regular season with win over Delta before regional seeding
Montrose, with a chance to stabilize its playoff positioning before final seeding this weekend, pounded 15 hits and scored in every inning except the second in Thursday's 15-5 victory over Delta. Montrose senior Nolin Boone hit three two-run home runs, lifting a belt high pitch in the first, third and...