Montrose, CO

Top Montrose sports news

Montrose Voice
 7 days ago

(MONTROSE, CO) Montrose sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Montrose / gjsentinel.com

Montrose, Rifle each send two golfers to state

Montrose, Rifle each send two golfers to state

Two golfers apiece from Montrose and Rifle high schools qualified for the state girls golf tournament Thursday at the Class 4A Region 4 tournament at Indian Tree Golf Course in Arvada. Holy Family and Northfield were the top two teams, meaning the top 13 players not from those schools qualified... Read more

Montrose / youtube.com

HS Soccer Matchups on Thursday

HS Soccer Matchups on Thursday

HS Soccer Matchups on Thursday Read more

Montrose / montrosepress.com

OUTDOORS: Uphill with a will

OUTDOORS: Uphill with a will

Your running shoes are on, socks fitting just right, feeling all warmed up as your footfalls have moved you across the flat approach. Then, looking ahead, you see that your path has begun inclining upward (maybe way upward). Whether it is the bike path in Baldridge Park as it climbs... Read more

Montrose / montrosepress.com

Montrose completes regular season with win over Delta before regional seeding

Montrose completes regular season with win over Delta before regional seeding

Montrose, with a chance to stabilize its playoff positioning before final seeding this weekend, pounded 15 hits and scored in every inning except the second in Thursday’s 15-5 victory over Delta. Montrose senior Nolin Boone hit three two-run home runs, lifting a belt high pitch in the first, third and... Read more

ABOUT

With Montrose Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

