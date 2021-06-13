Trending lifestyle headlines in Kailua Kona

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Life in Kailua Kona has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Hawaii sees 62 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 36,793 Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 62 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 36,793 cases. No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 505. The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 392... Read more

Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 78 additional infections Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 78 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 506 fatalities and 36,871 cases. The latest death was a Hawaii island man in his 70s who was hospitalized with... Read more

40 more HCCC inmates test positive for COVID-19 Dozens more Hawaii Community Correctional Center inmates and one staffer have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the number of cases associated with current outbreak over 200. The state Department of Public Safety reported Thursday 40 new COVID-19 cases among inmates and one staff case at the Hilo jail, bringing the... Read more

