Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kailua-kona, HI

Trending lifestyle headlines in Kailua Kona

Posted by 
Kailua-Kona News Beat
Kailua-Kona News Beat
 7 days ago

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Life in Kailua Kona has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Hawaii County / staradvertiser.com

Hawaii sees 62 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 36,793

Hawaii sees 62 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 36,793

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 62 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 36,793 cases. No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 505. The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 392... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hawaii County / staradvertiser.com

Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 78 additional infections

Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 78 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 78 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 506 fatalities and 36,871 cases. The latest death was a Hawaii island man in his 70s who was hospitalized with... Read more

Comments
avatar

related.... is NOT a cause of death.this is misleading and created the impression in weak minds that this seasons SARS virus killed them.that is an intentional misleading lie!

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Hilo / westhawaiitoday.com

40 more HCCC inmates test positive for COVID-19

40 more HCCC inmates test positive for COVID-19

Dozens more Hawaii Community Correctional Center inmates and one staffer have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the number of cases associated with current outbreak over 200. The state Department of Public Safety reported Thursday 40 new COVID-19 cases among inmates and one staff case at the Hilo jail, bringing the... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Hawaii / staradvertiser.com

Clusters of COVID-19 infections at Hawaii social gatherings highlight importance of precautions

Clusters of COVID-19 infections at Hawaii social gatherings highlight importance of precautions

The Hawaii Department of Health’s cluster report this week focuses on how social gatherings such as graduation parties can generate COVID-19 infections when precautions are not taken. Last month, health officials investigated a cluster of 10 COVID-19 cases associated with a high school post-graduation party. Although the party was held... Read more

Kailua-Kona News Beat

Kailua-Kona News Beat

Kailua-Kona, HI
1
Followers
13
Post
23
Views
ABOUT

With Kailua-Kona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Kailua-kona, HI
Government
City
Kailua, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Carlsbad, NMPosted by
Carlsbad Dispatch

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Carlsbad

(CARLSBAD, NM) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Carlsbad, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Hackettstown, NJPosted by
Hackettstown News Beat

Your Hackettstown lifestyle news

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Hackettstown, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Roseburg, ORPosted by
Roseburg News Beat

Your Roseburg lifestyle news

(ROSEBURG, OR) Life in Roseburg has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Providence, RIPosted by
Providence Bulletin

Lifestyle wrap: Providence

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Life in Providence has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Charleston News Watch

Lifestyle wrap: Charleston

(CHARLESTON, WV) Life in Charleston has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Kailua, HIbigislandvideonews.com

New “Tasty Kona” Shop Opens In Kailua Village

KONA, Hawaiʻi - The new boutique - which officially opened on June 6 - was inspired by a Ka‘u coffee shop, owners say. (BIVN) – A new shop has opened its doors on Aliʻi Drive in Kailua Village. From the owners and supporters of Tasty Kona:. Stocked with Hawai‘i-made treats...
Astronomycreators.com

Sky of Fathers

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone wants to feel special, and you have a way of making that happen for people today. Hint: Since the nature of specialness is exclusivity, star treatment can't happen where everyone sees you treat everyone the same. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You could receive a thousand...
Buckhorn, NMPosted by
Buckhorn Times

Buckhorn events calendar

1. Cancer Support Group; 2. Built to Last: The Ongoing Evolution of Silver City; 3. Ironstrongman 4; 4. Columbus Day / Indigenous People's Day; 5. Photopolymer Gravure workshop with Karen Hymer;