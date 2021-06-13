Cancel
Marquette, MI

Lifestyle wrap: Marquette

Marquette Daily
(MARQUETTE, MI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Marquette / foxsportsmarquette.com

Take One Last Go at the mediaBrew $1000 a Day Giveaway

Take One Last Go at the mediaBrew $1000 a Day Giveaway

Marquette, MI – June 11, 2021 – Take your last shot at the mediaBrew $1000 a Day Giveaway. You’ve still got one more go at this nationwide contest later today around 3 pm. Good luck to everyone taking part on the last day of this event, and a big thank... Read more

Marquette / uppermichiganssource.com

Marquette Recreational Tours offers personalized day trips

Marquette Recreational Tours offers personalized day trips

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer, tourists and locals alike can experience Marquette in a personalized way. Marquette Recreational Tours will create an individualized experience for you based on your interests and abilities. The activities can be long or short, strenuous or easy, on land or on the water. Tour... Read more

Marquette / mitechnews.com

UP Medical Device Maker Launches New Product For Open Heart Surgery

UP Medical Device Maker Launches New Product For Open Heart Surgery

MARQUETTE—Officials at Marquette-based Able Medical Devices announced the launch of its Valkyrie Thoracic Fixation System, saying it’s the market’s first single-use radiolucent plating system designed to span the osteotomy and close the sternum after open heart surgery. The system’s unique material properties allow the implant to be contoured in-situ, which... Read more

ABOUT

With Marquette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

