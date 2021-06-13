Garden City sports digest: Top stories today
Triggers rattle off three wins at home to start seaon
After four losses to open the season, the Triggers have found their swing and rattled off three straight wins at home before departing on a four-game stint in Garden City, Kan., against the wind. Though it’s still very early in the season, the team is 3-4 and ranks third out... Read more
Coaches, classmates at Campus HS mourn death of athlete, manager
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Coaches and classmates at Campus High School are mourning the loss of 18-year-old Andrew Squire who died earlier this week. Squire was the manager for the Campus High School girls basketball team and he played for the Super Colts, the school’s special-needs team. Beyond his contributions on the court, the students and staff at Campus knew Squire to almost always have a smile on his face, daily spreading positivity in the halls. Those who knew Squire best say there are no words to explain how much he’ll be missed. Read more
Westgate’s LeBlanc signs with Garden City CC
As a southpaw pitcher, recent Westgate graduate Daylin LeBlanc was definitely in demand when it came to colleges wanting his services starting in the fall. “I had about nine or 10 offers,” LeBlanc said. “A couple of JUCO’s (junior colleges) a couple of D3’s (NCAA Division 3 schools) and a couple of NAIA’s (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) but in the end Garden City Community College was the one that most appealed to me.” Read more