Lifestyle wrap: Greenville
(GREENVILLE, TX) Life in Greenville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Greenville area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Manpuku Brings Japanese-Style Grilling to Lower Greenville With a $20 Gift Card Offer
A new restaurant will soon open on Lower Greenville, offering an interactive Japanese dining experience called yakiniku. The Tokyo-based restaurant, Manpuku, which in Japanese means “to be happy with a full stomach,” was founded 70 years ago; there are seven restaurants in Japan and four stateside all located in Southern California. This new restaurant is in the space that previously housed Yucatan Taco Stand. Read more
Manpuku Brings Japanese-Style Grilling to Lower Greenville With a $20 Gift Card Offer
A new restaurant will soon open on Lower Greenville, offering an interactive Japanese dining experience called yakiniku. The Tokyo-based restaurant, Manpuku, which in Japanese means “to be happy with a full stomach,” was founded 70 years ago; there are seven restaurants in Japan and four stateside all located in Southern California. This new restaurant is in the space that previously housed Yucatan Taco Stand. Read more
Carter set to retire from Hunt Regional Medical Center in December
After navigating Hunt Regional Medical Center through its most challenging years, hospital President and CEO Richard Carter has decided to retire. Carter has led Hunt Regional Medical Center since 1996 and will remain with the hospital until December. Hunt Memorial Hospital District Board has begun searching for Carter's replacement. "This... Read more
Cage 30 #21568, 70-4 -Greenville TX PUPPIES! Adorable Lab/Australia Cattle dog mixes surrendered because owner doesn't have room for them. All said to be good with dogs and kids! 4 females, 2 males Females can be adopted for $77, which includes mandatory spay and rabies vaccine. Males can be adopted for $57,
Cage 30 #21568, 70-4 -Greenville TX PUPPIES! Adorable Lab/Australia Cattle dog mixes surrendered because owner doesn't have room for them. All said to be good with dogs and kids! 4 females, 2 males Females can be adopted for $77, which includes mandatory spay and rabies vaccine. Males can be adopted for $57, which includes mandatory neuter and rabies vaccine. 🐾All available dogs are supposed to have had first round of core vaccines and will need up to 2 more rounds in 2-3 weeks of each other. ** All animals need core vaccines to keep them healthy and help prevent spread of disease and death. They will need a first set upon adoption and at least 2 more booster shots 3 weeks apart with a vet. Please adopt, rescue & share!! 🐾This page is run by volunteers and not the shelter where the animals are housed. For more information please contact the shelter directly at: Greenville Animal Control Shelter 5800 Joe Ramsey Boulevard Greenville, TX 903-457-2990 Open: M-F 9am-4:30pm Saturday 12-4pm animalcontrol@ci.greenville.tx.us Advocates for the AGACS makes no warranties regarding the health or behavior of the animal. We are just here to help get as many out alive Read more