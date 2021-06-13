Cancel
Lewiston, ID

Sports wrap: Lewiston

Lewiston Updates
Lewiston Updates
(LEWISTON, ID) Lewiston-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Lewiston sports. For more stories from the Lewiston area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Lewiston / klewtv.com

Hill climb event returns to Lewiston via EC Enterprises Motorsports Park

LEWISTON, Idaho — Last month, EC Enterprises Motorsports park put on a show with the Smash Bash Demolition Derby. This weekend, they've set up another event, an entirely different type of competition. "I’ve been wanting to do a hill climb for at least 10, 11 years,” he said, adding that... Read more

Lewiston / lmtribune.com

Boys of summer are back

American Legion baseball in summer 2020 was a chaotic business that ultimately was cut short, like so many things at that unique juncture in history. Now, area Legion teams are expecting once again to play out a full and uninterrupted schedule. The season already is underway, with teams from the Lewiston-Clarkston valley, the Palouse and the Camas prairie in action. Read more

Lewiston / lmtribune.com

Waterfront ride

A cyclist pedals down the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail earlier this week. The forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a high of 82 today and a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, according to the extended outlook on Page 6A. Read more

Lewiston / lmtribune.com

