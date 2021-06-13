Your Ardmore lifestyle news
Ardmore's downtown farmers market to take over Whittington Park Saturday
Anyone searching for farm-fresh fruits and veggies need look no further than Whittington Park this weekend. On Saturday morning Ardmore Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Downtown Farmers Market and a variety of other vendors for the Market at Whittington. Recreation Supervisor Tes Stewart said this will be the... Read more
What's causing ants to infiltrate Oklahoma homes? Here's how to get rid of them
OKLAHOMA CITY — Pesky summer bugs are in full swing. KOCO 5 has already told you mosquitoes and ticks are going crazy right now, but Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong is looking into another problem — ants. Remember all that rain we had? Not only is it creating oppressive humidity, but... Read more
They don't like ground cinnamon I shake some where I see them then their gone it really works good and safe
3 likes 1 dislike 1 reply
The last house I lived in was infested with black ones red fire ones and the kitty bitty ones and that's what I did there but I had to do it several times there , the house I'm in now there was just a few in one spot I put out cinnamon and no more ants and I've tried the cinnamon oil and the oil don't work so good
2 likes 1 reply
CDC issues warning about RSV spreading in several states, including Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning residents across several states, including Oklahoma, about the growing threat of a respiratory illness. On Thursday, the CDC issued a health advisory to notify doctors about a jump in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity in several states... Read more
hmmm. maybe wearing masks the whole time was not a great idea. breathing in your own is not healthy.
3 likes
Happens every year…as usual parents bring their sick children in after dosing them with fever reducer and then it starts spreading…