Your Ardmore lifestyle news

(ARDMORE, OK) Life in Ardmore has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Ardmore's downtown farmers market to take over Whittington Park Saturday Anyone searching for farm-fresh fruits and veggies need look no further than Whittington Park this weekend. On Saturday morning Ardmore Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Downtown Farmers Market and a variety of other vendors for the Market at Whittington. Recreation Supervisor Tes Stewart said this will be the... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Ardmore's downtown farmers market to take over Whittington Park Saturday Anyone searching for farm-fresh fruits and veggies need look no further than Whittington Park this weekend. On Saturday morning Ardmore Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Downtown Farmers Market and a variety of other vendors for the Market at Whittington. Recreation Supervisor Tes Stewart said this will be the... Read more

TOP VIEWED

What's causing ants to infiltrate Oklahoma homes? Here's how to get rid of them OKLAHOMA CITY — Pesky summer bugs are in full swing. KOCO 5 has already told you mosquitoes and ticks are going crazy right now, but Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong is looking into another problem — ants. Remember all that rain we had? Not only is it creating oppressive humidity, but... Read more

LOCAL PICK