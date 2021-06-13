Trending lifestyle headlines in Paris

(PARIS, TX) Life in Paris has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Alligator Sightings Up At Some North Texas Lakes “A few dozen in Lake Worth, and also in Lake Lewisville,” said Sam Kieschnick, an Urban Wildlife Photographer for Texas Parks and Wildlife. Read more

Allen Couple Says Bobcat Family Moved Into Backyard Bobcats may be common in North Texas but seeing them like this is not. A couple in Allen says a bobcat family moved in their backyard. Read more

H-E-B's North Texas Arrival Adding ‘Salt to the Wound' for Food Desert Neighborhoods H-E-B's plan to build three new stores in Collin County is being celebrated in some circles while being criticized in others. Stores are set to open in a few years in Plano, Frisco and in the city of McKinney which announced the news this week. The fanfare that comes with... Read more

