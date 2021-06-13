Trending lifestyle headlines in Paris
Alligator Sightings Up At Some North Texas Lakes
“A few dozen in Lake Worth, and also in Lake Lewisville,” said Sam Kieschnick, an Urban Wildlife Photographer for Texas Parks and Wildlife. Read more
well now that o know for sure theyre here you can bet i will never even dip my big toe in the water again!
don't fear them? they lose their fear of humans when they get to around 7 feet and the you're dinner. the smaller they are the faster they are. watch your kids and pets.
Allen Couple Says Bobcat Family Moved Into Backyard
Bobcats may be common in North Texas but seeing them like this is not. A couple in Allen says a bobcat family moved in their backyard. Read more
Please dont hurt these bobcats! How adorable is that? I'd love for them to be on ny property. And for those wanting to argue with me..dont waste your breath. find a hobby:)
I love cats,,all cats,,and it saddens me that urbanization is causing this,,,wild life is running out of places to live, so they end up killed crossing roads or end up like this,,in peoples back yards. don't hurt this animals,,call (dnr) department of natural resourcers,,and they will make sure they are transfered to protected areas,,but please don't kill them and don't approach them,,,they are wild,,,but they need us to preserve and protect them
H-E-B's North Texas Arrival Adding ‘Salt to the Wound' for Food Desert Neighborhoods
H-E-B's plan to build three new stores in Collin County is being celebrated in some circles while being criticized in others. Stores are set to open in a few years in Plano, Frisco and in the city of McKinney which announced the news this week. The fanfare that comes with... Read more
Any business will go where they can make money. They close up or won't open where there's a lot of crime, assaults & shoplifting. Don't blame the companies. Blame the communities who condone it. A grocery store I worked at had to close because they couldn't turn a profit & the neighborhood PROTECTED the thieves threatening violence when security chased after them. Combine that with the expense of vandalism & graffiti they closed up, taking the jobs to other locations.
Why would anybody in their right mind build a business in a neighborhood where riots are prevalent?
Chapman shaves head to raise money for child cancer research
Wayne and Pat Chapman, both Lamar County natives, are in their 13th year of baldly fundraising for childhood cancer research, but this is the first year it’s been held in Paris. “There are several children right here in Paris who are fighting cancer, and we are doing this to support... Read more