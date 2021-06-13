Cancel
Searcy, AR

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Searcy

Searcy Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SEARCY, AR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Searcy / searcy.com

ANNOUNCING SEARCY’S JULY 4TH EVENT: “UNITED WE STAND” SEARCY BEATS & EATS

ANNOUNCING SEARCY’S JULY 4TH EVENT: “UNITED WE STAND” SEARCY BEATS & EATS

We’ve waited a long time to get back together again, so we thought we would just blow this 4th of July celebration out of the water!. 🚁 … and some surprises we know you’ll love. Wear your red, white & blue and bring the whole family for an evening of... Read more

Searcy / searcy.com

Mcrae / foxlexington.com

Arkansas dog ‘Razzle’ missing for 10 years found in California; family overjoyed

Arkansas dog ‘Razzle’ missing for 10 years found in California; family overjoyed

McRAE, Ark. (KARK) – A dog named Razzle disappeared from his Arkansas home more than ten years ago. While his family kept him in their hearts, they had no idea what might have happened to their beloved pooch — until they received a phone call recently from 1,900 miles away in California. They’re now anxiously awaiting an emotional reunion a decade after the disappearance. Read more

Little Rock / thv11.com

Chick-fil-A coming to Broadway Street in downtown Little Rock

Chick-fil-A coming to Broadway Street in downtown Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chick-fil-A is coming to Broadway!. The restaurant chain proposed to construct a new restaurant that would be located at southeast corner of Broadway and W. 7th Streets. According to the Department of Planning and Development report, the applicant has stated the property will be developed with... Read more

It's going to be where the old McDonald's was next to Taco Bell directly across, from Jimmy John's and Rallys.

With Searcy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

