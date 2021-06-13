Cancel
Laramie, WY

Lifestyle wrap: Laramie

Posted by 
Laramie Post
Laramie Post
 7 days ago

(LARAMIE, WY) Life in Laramie has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Laramie area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Wyoming / wyomingnews.com

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 71 new cases, 97 new recoveries

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 71 new cases, 97 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 71 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 44 and the number of probable cases rising by 27, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 97 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 83 confirmed and... Read more

Wyoming / wyomingnews.com

"If this isn't back to normal, I don't know what is": Burman talks UW athletics amid COVID, transfers and NIL

“If this isn’t back to normal, I don’t know what is”: Burman talks UW athletics amid COVID, transfers and NIL

LARAMIE – It’s starting to feel a little more normal around the State of Wyoming. University of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman got his first glimpse of normalcy last week on the road in Sheridan and Casper. It’s a been long year for everyone in the UW athletics department, which... Read more

Laramie / trib.com

Documentary focuses on runner following deer migration route

Documentary focuses on runner following deer migration route

LARAMIE — A documentary combining outdoor adventure and mule deer migration is now available for viewing online. In “92 Miles: A Migration Story,” Pat Rodgers runs the 92-mile migration path of a buck mule deer in south-central Wyoming. The 30-minute documentary is available for viewing at trcp.org/92miles. Rodgers is now... Read more

Laramie / todaynewspost.com

Famed dog handler misses out on Westminster Dog Show after crash

Famed dog handler misses out on Westminster Dog Show after crash

One of the nation’s top dog handlers is being forced to skip the famed Westminster Dog Show, after his car was rear-ended en route to the contest, according to a report. Bill McFadden was driving with 10 dogs in a van along a road in Laramie, Wyoming when a truck smashed into his vehicle Tuesday, as it had stopped in a construction zone, his wife Taffe McFadden said. Read more

With Laramie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Posted by
Laramie Post

Laramie calendar: Coming events

1. Ready, Set, Gold! Vacation Bible School; 2. Return of the Dill w/Stay Awhile and Dirt Sucker; 3. St. Laurence O'Toole Food Truck Festival; 4. Sunday Happy Hour BINGO; 5. Laramie, WY Concealed Carry Class;
Posted by
Laramie Post

Laramie is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(LARAMIE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Laramie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!