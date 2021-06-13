Trending sports headlines in Oxford

(OXFORD, MS) Oxford-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Adds Groom as Creative Content Manager Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yollette McPhee-McCuin announced the addition of Anna Groom to her staff on Thursday. Groom will be the manager of creative content. She will oversee the development of creative content exclusively for the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, which includes duties related to social media, video content, graphic design and other creative endeavors to help assist with recruiting and overall marketing appeal for the program. Read more

Ole Miss Baseball Watch Party at Lamar Yard Tonight Lamar Yard is offering fans a place to enjoy the game tonight as Ole Miss steps on the diamond against the No. 5 National seed Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, Arizona. The first pitch of the Super Regional is at 8 tonight on ESPNU. After last weekend, fans packed Swayze Field... Read more

Ole Miss Outdoors Offers Mountain Bike Rides, Cycles Trails June 17 Ole Miss Outdoors offers the community chances to get outside and explore the different terrains of Oxford. Ole Miss Outdoors has a Mountain Bike ride event open to everyone on June 17. As people can take a group ride over the South Campus Trails from 5 – 7 p.m. Assistant... Read more

