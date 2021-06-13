Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Durango

(DURANGO, CO) Durango sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Durango girls tennis swept out of state Nobody was able to advance out of the first round of the Class 4A girls tennis state tournament for the Durango Demons. But being there Friday was a win for the program. Durango High School sent one singles player and three doubles teams to the tournament in Pueblo. Because of the shortened season created by COVID-19 related rescheduling, the event was shortened to two days and changed to a single-elimination format. That meant a loss in first round ended a player’s tournament almost as soon as it started. Read more

Sam Vickery goes XL at UNBOUND Gravel All eyes at the UNBOUND Gravel event last Saturday in Kansas were on the 200-mile bike race with WorldTour pro cyclists lining up against stars of the mountain bike, cyclo-cross and gravel cycling world. But by the time those top pros lined up to start at 5 a.m. June 5,... Read more

