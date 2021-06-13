Cancel
Durango, CO

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Durango

Durango Post
(DURANGO, CO) Durango sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Durango sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Durango / durangoherald.com

Photo: Ride the Rockies sets up in Durango

Durango / durangoherald.com

Durango girls tennis swept out of state

Nobody was able to advance out of the first round of the Class 4A girls tennis state tournament for the Durango Demons. But being there Friday was a win for the program. Durango High School sent one singles player and three doubles teams to the tournament in Pueblo. Because of the shortened season created by COVID-19 related rescheduling, the event was shortened to two days and changed to a single-elimination format. That meant a loss in first round ended a player’s tournament almost as soon as it started. Read more

Durango / durangoherald.com

Sam Vickery goes XL at UNBOUND Gravel

All eyes at the UNBOUND Gravel event last Saturday in Kansas were on the 200-mile bike race with WorldTour pro cyclists lining up against stars of the mountain bike, cyclo-cross and gravel cycling world. But by the time those top pros lined up to start at 5 a.m. June 5,... Read more

Durango / durangoherald.com

Durango High boys league champs of track and field

A strong performance from the Durango High School boys track and field team saw the Demons run away with the Southwestern League Championship. DHS scored 132 points to beat Fruita Monument (82.5) and Montrose (71.5). Grand Junction Central (51) and Grand Junction (32) rounded out the rest of the league. Read more

Durango Post

With Durango Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

