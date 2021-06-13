What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Pahrump

(PAHRUMP, NV) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Animal abuse suspect arrested in Nye County A man traveling to Pahrump from Reno is facing an animal abuse charge following his arrest on Friday, June 4. As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Cody Murphy responded to a report of a deceased animal at the intersection of Basin Avenue and Dahlia Street just after 5 p.m., where upon arrival he met with an upset male, identified as Beary Smith. Read more

TRENDING NOW

No-fee pet adoption event returns to Pahrump A successful statewide initiative to get cats and dogs adopted in Nevada is returning to the state on Friday and Saturday. Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days event is partnering with dozens of organizations across the state, including in Pahrump, to offer adoptions of cats and dogs with no fees on Friday and Saturday. Funding is being provided by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Pahrump Valley’s veterans honored at appreciation BBQ The first weekend of June was a sweltering one, with high temperatures making venturing forth a bit of a daunting task but for many members of the local veteran community and their friends, family and supporters, the weather did not stop them from heading out on Saturday to enjoy a few hours of food, fun and camaraderie during the annual Veterans Appreciation Barbecue. Read more

TOP VIEWED