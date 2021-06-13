Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pahrump, NV

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Pahrump

Posted by 
Pahrump News Flash
Pahrump News Flash
 7 days ago

(PAHRUMP, NV) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Nye County / pvtimes.com

Animal abuse suspect arrested in Nye County

Animal abuse suspect arrested in Nye County

A man traveling to Pahrump from Reno is facing an animal abuse charge following his arrest on Friday, June 4. As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Cody Murphy responded to a report of a deceased animal at the intersection of Basin Avenue and Dahlia Street just after 5 p.m., where upon arrival he met with an upset male, identified as Beary Smith. Read more

Comments
avatar

Pathetic excuse to charge this man. He did not beat the dog to death and the entire trip was for the benefit of the dog to go to the vet. I feel bad for the dog but worse for the owner, not only did he lose his beloved pet but now might serve time for it.

2 replies

avatar

He deserves a stiffer punishment. Let him ride in the back of the truck in Las Vegas temperatures. Give him a bottle of water, and when it's gone. Oh well.

1 like

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Pahrump / pvtimes.com

No-fee pet adoption event returns to Pahrump

No-fee pet adoption event returns to Pahrump

A successful statewide initiative to get cats and dogs adopted in Nevada is returning to the state on Friday and Saturday. Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days event is partnering with dozens of organizations across the state, including in Pahrump, to offer adoptions of cats and dogs with no fees on Friday and Saturday. Funding is being provided by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Pahrump / pvtimes.com

Pahrump Valley’s veterans honored at appreciation BBQ

Pahrump Valley’s veterans honored at appreciation BBQ

The first weekend of June was a sweltering one, with high temperatures making venturing forth a bit of a daunting task but for many members of the local veteran community and their friends, family and supporters, the weather did not stop them from heading out on Saturday to enjoy a few hours of food, fun and camaraderie during the annual Veterans Appreciation Barbecue. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Nye County / pvtimes.com

Rangers seek to ID woman filmed swimming in home of endangered fish

Rangers seek to ID woman filmed swimming in home of endangered fish

Federal rangers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who they say was videotaped swimming with kids in the Rogers Spring of Nye County, which is home to the endangered Ash Meadows Amargosa pupfish and the Ash Meadows speckled dace. The fish can be found only in the... Read more

Comments
avatar

so what the point of swimming and us ing sunscreen if you got fish there i mean it the point of nature

avatar

God I wish I was a serial killer I would round her up and hang her from her toes and gut her like a fish.

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump, NV
11
Followers
18
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pahrump News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Pahrump, NV
Government
City
Pahrump, NV
Pahrump, NV
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
Las Cruces News Beat

Your Las Cruces lifestyle news

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Life in Las Cruces has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Findlay, OHPosted by
Findlay Times

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Findlay

(FINDLAY, OH) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Pahrump, NVPosted by
Pahrump News Flash

House hunt Pahrump: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Gorgeous 2bed/2bath available in prestigious Mountain Falls. Excellent 55+ community with superb amenities including a pool and spa, golf, tennis, a clubhouse and much
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas developer reached $80M deal for Strip parcel

After the coronavirus outbreak upended daily life, turning the Strip into a ghost town of shuttered casinos and boarded-up buildings, Las Vegas developer Brett Torino said he started talks to buy a site for another project in the eerily quiet resort corridor. A year or so later, Torino has now...
Yuma, AZkyma.com

Yumans try to beat the heat

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's starting to feel a lot like summer in the Desert Southwest, with an excessive heat warning that will remain in effect for Yuma and Imperial County through the weekend, bringing with it potentially record-breaking triple digit temperatures. Whether you're making a splash in the...