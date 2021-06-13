Your Lewiston lifestyle news

(LEWISTON, ME) Life in Lewiston has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catherine Ryder: Ensuring hope and health Passing Maine LD 1573 is needed to stabilize and rebuild Maine’s crumbling essential support workforce. It is vital that the Maine Legislature and Gov. Janet Mills invest in the tens of thousands of Maine workers who provide older people, people with intellectual disabilities and autism, and people with mental health and substance use challenges, with vital daily supports and services to thrive in their homes and community. Read more

Art on display at hospital association’s rotating gallery The Woman’s Hospital Association Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is displaying the art of Andrea Graziano and the photography of Mike Casey. Graziano has lived in Lisbon Falls, since her family moved from Utica, New York, in 1966. She began to devote more time to painting during the isolation and sadness of the pandemic. From mixing the paints, applying the paints to canvas and watching the paint’s flow, “I knew it was going to become a healthy obsession. It is pure meditation. When people see my paintings, I hope it brings as many smiles and happiness, as I felt creating them,” said Graziano, according to a news release. Read more

Mr. Drew and His Animals Too at the P.A.C.C. June 30th Mr. Drew and His Animals Too will be presenting at the Phillips Area Community Center (P.A.C.C.) on Wednesday, June 30th, at 2 P.M. and 6 P.M. This is an Educational outreach presentation featuring exotic reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates from around the world that he has rescued and rehabilitated. He takes in what the humane societies will not to prevent the release of exotic species into the Maine ecosystem and currently cares for over 150 animals. You can visit his Education Center in Lewiston where you can See, Touch and Learn. He has been working with exotic animals for 35 years and his 60-75 minute presentation is fast paced, funny, very educational and appropriate for age 2-102! Read more

