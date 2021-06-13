What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Walla Walla

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Life in Walla Walla has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Winner of first $250K in state vaccine lottery claims prize SEATTLE — The first winner in Washington state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery has claimed his $250,000 prize. The man was only identified by Washington State Lottery officials Thursday as Lance R. In a statement he said he “got lucky,” and encouraged others to get vaccinated not only to have a chance... Read more

TOP VIEWED

4 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area TRI-CITIES -- The Benton-Franklin Health District announced 21 new cases of coronavirus and four recent deaths in the Tri-Cities area on Friday, June 11, 2021. 16 new cases of coronavirus were announced in Benton County on Friday. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Benton County to 16,845. The current case rate in Benton County is 116 new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people in a 14-day period. Officials announced two recent deaths due to COVID in Benton County. So far, 221 residents of Benton County have died from the virus. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

All set up and ready for Love of Junk, Walla Walla's Vintage Market 💕 All set up and ready for Love of Junk, Walla Walla's Vintage Market 💕 Read more

LATEST NEWS