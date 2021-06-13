What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Walla Walla
Winner of first $250K in state vaccine lottery claims prize
SEATTLE — The first winner in Washington state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery has claimed his $250,000 prize. The man was only identified by Washington State Lottery officials Thursday as Lance R. In a statement he said he “got lucky,” and encouraged others to get vaccinated not only to have a chance... Read more
My Soul is not for sale...let alone a chance at a lottery for a shot.
Whatever, haters will hate. I'm all for the lottery. I was in the first 6%. keep it up WASHINGTON😊 The 600,000 people who have passed away from this horrible, deadly virus. would be happy for the survivors who are taking the vaccine. (at least our family member would be)♥️
4 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area
TRI-CITIES -- The Benton-Franklin Health District announced 21 new cases of coronavirus and four recent deaths in the Tri-Cities area on Friday, June 11, 2021. 16 new cases of coronavirus were announced in Benton County on Friday. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Benton County to 16,845. The current case rate in Benton County is 116 new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people in a 14-day period. Officials announced two recent deaths due to COVID in Benton County. So far, 221 residents of Benton County have died from the virus. Read more
Funny how the media wants to run around with their pants around their ankles and their hair on fire telling us four people died from Covid-19. I never seen any media coverage on the deaths and major injuries caused by the vaccines. That right there tells you they lie.
MEH. I'm more worried if they caught the Trump supporter the bludgeoned that police officer with a fire extinguisher 🤡 🤡🤡💩🤡💩🤡
All set up and ready for Love of Junk, Walla Walla's Vintage Market 💕
Come join Jen from Rooted Flow Yoga for the Walla Walla Public Library's FIRST Big Feelings Kid's Yoga session right now! ⬇️⬇️⬇️ Today's session is called "I Am Here." Every Friday at 11am until August 27th, Jen will be here to share a new yoga experience with us! #onlineyoga #wallawalla
