Atlantic City, NJ

Lifestyle wrap: Atlantic City

Posted by 
Atlantic City Daily
Atlantic City Daily
 7 days ago

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Atlantic City / literock969.com

Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $497K Sold at New Jersey Food Store

Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $497K Sold at New Jersey Food Store

Here's a nice way to wrap up the week and start the weekend. Someone in New Jersey will have some extra cash to put in their pocket thanks to a winning Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket. The winning ticket worth $496,702 was sold at a supermarket in Totowa in Passiac... Read more

Comments
avatar

Well wouldnt a Jersey Cash 5 ticket have to be sold in a Jersey store?

1 like 1 reply

Atlantic City / nj.com

A new nightlife scene and stunning sunsets at dinner. This A.C resort is upping its game.

A new nightlife scene and stunning sunsets at dinner. This A.C resort is upping its game.

Atlantic City casinos learned a few things when restaurants were still closed for indoor dining last summer. Al fresco dining options — at least when the weather’s nice — aren’t so bad, especially when you’re offering a cool bay breeze and stunning sunset views. That’s why, this summer Harrah’s Resort... Read more

Atlantic City / pressofatlanticcity.com

Ribbon cutting signals return of conventions in Atlantic City

Ribbon cutting signals return of conventions in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — For city officials, Friday marked a major step in the city’s efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Marty Small Sr., with members of the Atlantic City Convention Center and Meet AC, officially reopened the center to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony ahead of Sunday’s ImportExpo. The convention will be the first in the city since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Atlantic City / sojo1049.com

AC Ballet Virtual Luau and Online Auction June 17

AC Ballet Virtual Luau and Online Auction June 17

Aloha! Join the fabulous Atlantic City Ballet virtual fundraiser on June 17th. They are planning an exciting upcoming LIVE season beginning in September 2021 and need your help. Enjoy your own Luau with their party box and enjoy a tropical cocktail as you watch the performances by their talented AC Ballet dancers and MC Melanie Rice. Read more

With Atlantic City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Atlantic City events coming up

