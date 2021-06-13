What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Hazleton
This is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 33,056,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 52,377 COVID-19 cases have been […] Read more
Neglected Luzerne County dog to join Pittston Police Department
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — It's a happy ending to this treacherous journey- It has been announced today that Nova- the pup that was neglected and left in Pittston- will be joining the Pittston Police Department!. The department is still actively investigating who left Nova in the conditions that she... Read more
AWESOME!!! SO HAPPY for Nova.GREAT JOB Pittston Police.Now find the SOB who did this to that poor baby
8 likes
that's awesome I really hope they find out who did that to that dog poor thing
4 likes
Luzerne woman charged with choking dog, trespassing at cookout
LUZERNE — Borough police charged a woman on allegations she attended a cookout uninvited and choked a dog earlier this month. Teresa Ann Wilk, 42, of 779 Miller St., Luzerne, showed up at a cookout in the rear yard of another residence on Miller Street, caused a disturbance and strangled a Chihuahua on June 2, according to court records. Read more
she should get in trouble had no right doing that after all she wasn't invited
8 likes
Addiction and mental health issues go hand in hand. One leads to the other. At the end of the day, it's not an excuse for her actions. Until she can address her underlying issues, this will continue and who knows what will happen next time. God has her prescription when she's ready to heal.
4 likes
$1000 reward offered for info on abandoned dog in Pittston
The SPCA of Luzerne County announced Thursday that there is a $1000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the neglect and abuse of the abandoned dog found in Pittston City Tuesday. The Executive Director of the SPCA... Read more
It's so sad the way people treat animals,kids and other people. This shouldn't of happened. My heart goes out to the dog ,so glad someone is taking care of him now.
3 likes
Poor lil dog 😟 I pray they find the person(s) who did this... PLEASE keep us updated 👍.