What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Hazleton

(HAZLETON, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Hazleton, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

This is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19 Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 33,056,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 52,377 COVID-19 cases have been […] Read more

TRENDING NOW

Neglected Luzerne County dog to join Pittston Police Department PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — It's a happy ending to this treacherous journey- It has been announced today that Nova- the pup that was neglected and left in Pittston- will be joining the Pittston Police Department!. The department is still actively investigating who left Nova in the conditions that she... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Luzerne woman charged with choking dog, trespassing at cookout LUZERNE — Borough police charged a woman on allegations she attended a cookout uninvited and choked a dog earlier this month. Teresa Ann Wilk, 42, of 779 Miller St., Luzerne, showed up at a cookout in the rear yard of another residence on Miller Street, caused a disturbance and strangled a Chihuahua on June 2, according to court records. Read more

LATEST NEWS