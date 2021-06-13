Cancel
Moses Lake, WA

Lifestyle wrap: Moses Lake

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Moses Lake, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Moses Lake / ifiberone.com

MOSES LAKE - Treat the father or father-figure in your life to an action-packed, aviation-filled weekend on June 17, June 18, and/or June 19. The Moses Lake Airshow is offering discounted tickets with a Father’s Day flash sale June 12 only. Get a special 25% discount on tickets by entering the code: FATHERSLOVEAVIATION to obtain access to the show at a reduced rate. Read more

Moses Lake / columbiabasinherald.com

MOSES LAKE — There’s an old adage that says there’s more than one way to skin a cat. Well, that saying rings true in gardening, as there’s a litany of methods to grow different crops in and around your garden. Hydroponic gardening is a method of growing plants and vegetables... Read more

Moses Lake / columbiabasinherald.com

MOSES LAKE — There’s an old adage that says there’s more than one way to skin a cat. Well, that saying rings true in gardening, as there’s a litany of methods to grow different crops in and around your garden. Hydroponic gardening is a method of growing plants and vegetables... Read more

Moses Lake / ifiberone.com

With Moses Lake News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s the cheapest gas in Moses Lake Saturday

(MOSES LAKE, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Moses Lake area offering savings of $0.58 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Safeway at 601 S Pioneer Way was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.21 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1253 S Pioneer Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.