Bartlesville, OK

Sports wrap: Bartlesville

Posted by 
Bartlesville News Beat
Bartlesville News Beat
 7 days ago

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Bartlesville area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Bartlesville sports. For more stories from the Bartlesville area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Dewey / examiner-enterprise.com

AREA FOOTBALL: Teams stretch it out at Dewey passing league session

AREA FOOTBALL: Teams stretch it out at Dewey passing league session

Following some well-deserved time off for coaches and players during the first week in June, the third phase of preparation — passing leagues and Summer Pride-style conditioning programs — has begun for next fall's prep football season. The first phase is the offseason weightlifting and related activities throughout the school... Read more

Bartlesville / bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruin Football Gears Up For Summer

Bruin Football Gears Up For Summer

Bartlesville High football started its first week of summer pride workouts and 7-on-7 drills this week, as summer football is here across the state. Bartlesville wrapped up what head coach Jason Sport called the best spring the Bruins have had since he has been here. BHS will have to replace a ton of its offensive backfield and defensive production – but one spot where it has some returners is on the offensive and defensive line. Read more

Bartlesville / bartlesvilleradio.com

Indians Set for Turf and Dirt Showcase

Indians Set for Turf and Dirt Showcase

One day away from the Doenges Ford Indians returning to the field, Bartlesville will technically take the field six times on Saturday and Sunday during the College Coaches Turf and Dirt Showcase. The Tribe have been off for six days, a needed break after tallying 11 games over the first... Read more

Bartlesville / bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Retakes the Field Saturday

Bartlesville Retakes the Field Saturday

The Doenges Ford Indians are finally back in action on Saturday, although it won’t exactly be games like normal. The Tribe will host a College Coaches Turf and Dirt Showcase at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium. Coaches from across the country, will come out to get a look at the Indian’s and their opponents for the weekend. Read more

ABOUT

With Bartlesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

