Sports wrap: Bartlesville

AREA FOOTBALL: Teams stretch it out at Dewey passing league session Following some well-deserved time off for coaches and players during the first week in June, the third phase of preparation — passing leagues and Summer Pride-style conditioning programs — has begun for next fall's prep football season. The first phase is the offseason weightlifting and related activities throughout the school... Read more

Bruin Football Gears Up For Summer Bartlesville High football started its first week of summer pride workouts and 7-on-7 drills this week, as summer football is here across the state. Bartlesville wrapped up what head coach Jason Sport called the best spring the Bruins have had since he has been here. BHS will have to replace a ton of its offensive backfield and defensive production – but one spot where it has some returners is on the offensive and defensive line. Read more

Indians Set for Turf and Dirt Showcase One day away from the Doenges Ford Indians returning to the field, Bartlesville will technically take the field six times on Saturday and Sunday during the College Coaches Turf and Dirt Showcase. The Tribe have been off for six days, a needed break after tallying 11 games over the first... Read more

