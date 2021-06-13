Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manitowoc, WI

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Manitowoc

Posted by 
Manitowoc Journal
Manitowoc Journal
 7 days ago

(MANITOWOC, WI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Manitowoc area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Manitowoc / seehafernews.com

Dog Severely Injured in Manitowoc Car Accident Gets Adopted

Dog Severely Injured in Manitowoc Car Accident Gets Adopted

The dog who was struck by a car in Manitowoc earlier this year has been adopted. On March 26th, we reported that the canine, named Culligan by staff at the Lakeshore Humane Society, was struck by a car on County Highway B. He had run into a field and was... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Manitowoc / seehafernews.com

The Haven of Manitowoc County Hosting a Brat Fry This Weekend

The Haven of Manitowoc County Hosting a Brat Fry This Weekend

In conjunction with the Garden Faire Extraordinaire this weekend in Manitowoc, The Haven will be cooking up brats for those in attendance. We spoke with Michael Etheridge of The Haven, who explained “That will be taking place this Saturday, June 12th, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. So if you are hungry while looking at all types of crafts and beautiful flowers, come get something to eat and support our mission.” Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Manitowoc / seehafernews.com

The Haven of Manitowoc County Hosting a Brat Fry This Weekend

The Haven of Manitowoc County Hosting a Brat Fry This Weekend

In conjunction with the Garden Faire Extraordinaire this weekend in Manitowoc, The Haven will be cooking up brats for those in attendance. We spoke with Michael Etheridge of The Haven, who explained “That will be taking place this Saturday, June 12th, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. So if you are hungry while looking at all types of crafts and beautiful flowers, come get something to eat and support our mission.” Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Manitowoc / seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center Opens for the Season This Weekend

Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center Opens for the Season This Weekend

New amenities and expanded hours of operation will greet visitors at the Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center this summer. The facility at Citizen Park is opening for the season Saturday morning (June 12th) after being closed due to COVID-19 last summer. Amy Fricke-Weigel is President of the Friends Group which has... Read more

Manitowoc Journal

Manitowoc Journal

Manitowoc, WI
13
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manitowoc Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related