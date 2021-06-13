What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Manitowoc

(MANITOWOC, WI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Manitowoc area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Dog Severely Injured in Manitowoc Car Accident Gets Adopted The dog who was struck by a car in Manitowoc earlier this year has been adopted. On March 26th, we reported that the canine, named Culligan by staff at the Lakeshore Humane Society, was struck by a car on County Highway B. He had run into a field and was... Read more

TOP VIEWED

The Haven of Manitowoc County Hosting a Brat Fry This Weekend In conjunction with the Garden Faire Extraordinaire this weekend in Manitowoc, The Haven will be cooking up brats for those in attendance. We spoke with Michael Etheridge of The Haven, who explained “That will be taking place this Saturday, June 12th, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. So if you are hungry while looking at all types of crafts and beautiful flowers, come get something to eat and support our mission.” Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

The Haven of Manitowoc County Hosting a Brat Fry This Weekend In conjunction with the Garden Faire Extraordinaire this weekend in Manitowoc, The Haven will be cooking up brats for those in attendance. We spoke with Michael Etheridge of The Haven, who explained “That will be taking place this Saturday, June 12th, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. So if you are hungry while looking at all types of crafts and beautiful flowers, come get something to eat and support our mission.” Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE