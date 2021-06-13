Sports wrap: Somerset

(SOMERSET, KY) Somerset sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

KHSAA STATE TRACK: Model's Cole places fourth in 100-meter dash Model Laboratory's Anthony Cole posted a new personal-best time in the 100-meter dash on Thursday at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's Class A State Meet in Lexington. The freshman posted a mark of 11.30 and finished fourth. Malik Blunt (10.84) of Fort Knox took first place in the event,... Read more

Kendall Burgess wins a trio of state titles LEXINGTON – Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess finished up her high school track career in spectacular fashion by coping three more individual state titles. In 2019, as a sophomore, Burgess won two state titles, but was denied the chance to add to her state title resume in 2020 after the season was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. Read more

Lady Jumpers are two-time state runners-up The Somerset High School girls track team finished as Class A track & field team state runners-up for the second straight state meet. Lady Jumper track team members are, from left, Sophie Barnes, Kennedy Boots, Halee Melton, Lucy McArthur, Emily Ham, Kendall Burgess, Clara Eastham, Trinity Burkett, Grace Burgess, and Madison Garland. Read more

