Somerset, KY

Sports wrap: Somerset

Somerset Today
Somerset Today
 7 days ago

(SOMERSET, KY) Somerset sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Lexington / richmondregister.com

KHSAA STATE TRACK: Model's Cole places fourth in 100-meter dash

Model Laboratory's Anthony Cole posted a new personal-best time in the 100-meter dash on Thursday at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's Class A State Meet in Lexington. The freshman posted a mark of 11.30 and finished fourth. Malik Blunt (10.84) of Fort Knox took first place in the event,... Read more

Somerset / somerset-kentucky.com

Kendall Burgess wins a trio of state titles

LEXINGTON – Somerset High School senior Kendall Burgess finished up her high school track career in spectacular fashion by coping three more individual state titles. In 2019, as a sophomore, Burgess won two state titles, but was denied the chance to add to her state title resume in 2020 after the season was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. Read more

Somerset / somerset-kentucky.com

Lady Jumpers are two-time state runners-up

The Somerset High School girls track team finished as Class A track & field team state runners-up for the second straight state meet. Lady Jumper track team members are, from left, Sophie Barnes, Kennedy Boots, Halee Melton, Lucy McArthur, Emily Ham, Kendall Burgess, Clara Eastham, Trinity Burkett, Grace Burgess, and Madison Garland. Read more

Somerset / somerset-kentucky.com

A Shooting Star: Kendall Burgess finishes out a brilliant Lady Jumpers track & field career

Kendall Burgess' high school track & field career was like a 'Shooting Star'. It happened in a flash, but during that brief moment it was brilliant and lit up the sky. Burgess' star started to glimmer in her early years with a long jump state runner-up finish as an eighth grader and a state third-place finish as a freshmen. Read more

Somerset Today

Somerset, KY
Somerset Today

(SOMERSET, KY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Somerset area, click here.
Somerset Today

Sunday has sun for Somerset — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SOMERSET, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Somerset. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.