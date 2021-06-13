Trending sports headlines in Wenatchee

(WENATCHEE, WA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Wenatchee area.

For more Wenatchee sports stories like these, click here.

Photo gallery: Eastmont takes on Wenatchee in swimming and diving Wenatchee and Eastmont swam and dived in a dual meet Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Eastmont Aquatics Center. I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children. Read more

High School Basketball Roundup: West Valley rallies to top Wenatchee WENATCHEE — West Valley came from seven down in the fourth quarter to beat Wenatchee 55-52 for its 23rd consecutive Big 9 regular season win. Logan Kinloch led the Rams with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Jackson Cluff scored 17 points. Those two combined for 16 of 18 points in the fourth quarter for West Valley, which will travel to Sunnyside on Tuesday. Read more

