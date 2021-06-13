Trending sports headlines in Wenatchee

Cancel
Wenatchee, WA

(WENATCHEE, WA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Wenatchee area.

Wenatchee / wenatcheeworld.com

Photo gallery: Eastmont takes on Wenatchee in swimming and diving

Photo gallery: Eastmont takes on Wenatchee in swimming and diving

Wenatchee and Eastmont swam and dived in a dual meet Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Eastmont Aquatics Center.

Wenatchee / wenatcheeworld.com

Wenatchee / yakimaherald.com

High School Basketball Roundup: West Valley rallies to top Wenatchee

High School Basketball Roundup: West Valley rallies to top Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — West Valley came from seven down in the fourth quarter to beat Wenatchee 55-52 for its 23rd consecutive Big 9 regular season win. Logan Kinloch led the Rams with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Jackson Cluff scored 17 points. Those two combined for 16 of 18 points in the fourth quarter for West Valley, which will travel to Sunnyside on Tuesday.

Wenatchee / yakimaherald.com

With Wenatchee Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

