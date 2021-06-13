What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Sandusky

(SANDUSKY, OH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Sandusky, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Sandusky area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

An appreciation for Abernathy Park PERKINS TWP. — Joe Ann Bonner gleefully filmed a monumental moment in her life. “I’m really happy to see a nice park in Searsville,” said Bonner, a Sandusky resident, who grew up in the neighborhood off Columbus Avenue not far from Kroger. With her cellphone, Bonner recorded Abernathy Park’s rededication,... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Cedar Point’s newest experience ‘Forbidden Frontier’ opens Friday SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point’s newest attraction, Forbidden Frontier, opens Friday. The interactive story and experience will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 6. Cedar Point says it needs you to help discover Adventure Island. Families can take party in the experience by making decision... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Cedar Point Attractions That Don’t Exist Anymore I used to drive down to Sandusky almost every summer to have fun at Cedar Point. As the years went by, I noticed many of my favorite rides were being retired or shut down. I would usually wait until September or October after school started, because it wouldn't be so crowded and I could get on the rides a lot quicker. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE