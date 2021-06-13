Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandusky, OH

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Sandusky

Posted by 
Sandusky Journal
Sandusky Journal
 7 days ago

(SANDUSKY, OH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Sandusky, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Sandusky area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Perkins Township / sanduskyregister.com

An appreciation for Abernathy Park

An appreciation for Abernathy Park

PERKINS TWP. — Joe Ann Bonner gleefully filmed a monumental moment in her life. “I’m really happy to see a nice park in Searsville,” said Bonner, a Sandusky resident, who grew up in the neighborhood off Columbus Avenue not far from Kroger. With her cellphone, Bonner recorded Abernathy Park’s rededication,... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Sandusky / fox8.com

Cedar Point’s newest experience ‘Forbidden Frontier’ opens Friday

Cedar Point’s newest experience ‘Forbidden Frontier’ opens Friday

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point’s newest attraction, Forbidden Frontier, opens Friday. The interactive story and experience will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 6. Cedar Point says it needs you to help discover Adventure Island. Families can take party in the experience by making decision... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Sandusky / wmmq.com

Cedar Point Attractions That Don’t Exist Anymore

Cedar Point Attractions That Don’t Exist Anymore

I used to drive down to Sandusky almost every summer to have fun at Cedar Point. As the years went by, I noticed many of my favorite rides were being retired or shut down. I would usually wait until September or October after school started, because it wouldn't be so crowded and I could get on the rides a lot quicker. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Perkins Township / sanduskyregister.com

An appreciation for Abernathy Park

An appreciation for Abernathy Park

PERKINS TWP. — Joe Ann Bonner gleefully filmed a monumental moment in her life. “I’m really happy to see a nice park in Searsville,” said Bonner, a Sandusky resident, who grew up in the neighborhood off Columbus Avenue not far from Kroger. With her cellphone, Bonner recorded Abernathy Park’s rededication,... Read more

Sandusky Journal

Sandusky Journal

Sandusky, OH
10
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sandusky Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Sandusky, OH
Sandusky, OH
Government
Sandusky, OH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related