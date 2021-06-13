Cancel
Shawnee, OK

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Shawnee

Posted by 
Shawnee News Watch
Shawnee News Watch
 7 days ago

(SHAWNEE, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Shawnee, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Shawnee / news-star.com

Area residents are invited to check out wine tasting, a beer garden, cornhole tournament, and more at SEFF's Blues on Broadway event, set for 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 19. The event, located at Broadway and Main in Shawnee, will include a wine tasting, live music, a beer garden, vendors, a bounce house, Shriner clowns offering free balloon animals and face paintings, and a Cornstock cornhole tournament. Read more

Shawnee / news-star.com

Shawnee / news-star.com

Shawnee / news-star.com

ABOUT

With Shawnee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

