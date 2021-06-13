Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Gillette

(GILLETTE, WY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Gillette area.

Camel alum, former Bolt coach Braidi Lutgen takes over CCHS girls program It always made sense for Braidi Lutgen to coach the Campbell County High School girls basketball team after Mitch Holst, the program's longtime legendary coach, decided to step down. Lutgen, a 1996 CCHS graduate and the new Camel girls basketball coach, was born for the job. That's because her dad,...

Roughriders split first conference games with Sheridan The Post 42 American Legion baseball team split its first two conference games of the season against Sheridan on Thursday at Hladky Memorial Stadium. The Roughriders dropped game one 9-0 before taking game two of the doubleheader 8-4. Gillette struggled at the plate in game one's loss to the Troopers....

Troopers Split Two in Gillette / All-Star Basketball Series Starts Tonight / Rockies fall at the Marlins TROOPERS BASEBALL – The Sheridan Troopers split their road double header at Gillette Thursday night the Troops took the first game 8-0 Trevor Stowe threw the complete game two-hit shutout. The Roughriders took game two 8-4, the Troops are now 17-10 on the season and host double headers tonight and...

