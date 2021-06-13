Trending lifestyle headlines in Burlington
Vermonters react as state inches toward 80% vaccination goal
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is on the brink of hitting its 80% vaccination goal this weekend and Vermonters are anxiously awaiting the state’s reopening. As of Friday night, the state reached 79.8% and has only 1,300 vaccinations to go before Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, will lift all restrictions. In... Read more
yet millions of people get it without side effects and feel safe to move forward.the spreading fear about the tiny percent that have problems is worse than the actual problems.
Koffee Kup Bakery files emergency motion seeking facts of secret sale
A lawyer for the recently closed business is asking a court to unseal details of a receiver’s surprise last-minute offer of assets to the $4 billion maker of Wonder Bread. Read the story on VTDigger here: Koffee Kup Bakery files emergency motion seeking facts of secret sale. Read more
they need to investigate the only person who could have been let's say persuaded to sell. That person is the one behind the secret sale.. Who was appointed the ability to sell the buisnesses?
Vermont couple run length of state to support diabetes treatment
Jazz Fest vaccine clinic sees low turn out as Vt. moves to full reopening. Jazz Fest vaccine clinic sees low turn out as Vt. moves to full reopening. New statistics show that maple syrup production across the country was off just under 17% this year, with similar losses Vermont. Plattsburgh... Read more
'Key moment': Vermont immigration rights groups see pandemic as game-changer
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Immigration rights advocates in Vermont hope their calls for reform reach the nation’s capital, believing now is the time for progress on blazing paths to citizenship for undocumented immigrants in the U.S. “I do think this is a key moment,” said advocate Yovani Perez Moreno, of the... Read more