Burlington, VT

Trending lifestyle headlines in Burlington

Posted by 
Burlington Journal
Burlington Journal
 7 days ago

(BURLINGTON, VT) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Burlington area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Burlington / wcax.com

Vermonters react as state inches toward 80% vaccination goal

Vermonters react as state inches toward 80% vaccination goal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is on the brink of hitting its 80% vaccination goal this weekend and Vermonters are anxiously awaiting the state’s reopening. As of Friday night, the state reached 79.8% and has only 1,300 vaccinations to go before Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, will lift all restrictions. In... Read more

yet millions of people get it without side effects and feel safe to move forward.the spreading fear about the tiny percent that have problems is worse than the actual problems.

Burlington / vtdigger.org

Koffee Kup Bakery files emergency motion seeking facts of secret sale

Koffee Kup Bakery files emergency motion seeking facts of secret sale

A lawyer for the recently closed business is asking a court to unseal details of a receiver’s surprise last-minute offer of assets to the $4 billion maker of Wonder Bread. Read the story on VTDigger here: Koffee Kup Bakery files emergency motion seeking facts of secret sale. Read more

they need to investigate the only person who could have been let's say persuaded to sell. That person is the one behind the secret sale.. Who was appointed the ability to sell the buisnesses?

Vermont / wcax.com

Vermont couple run length of state to support diabetes treatment

Vermont couple run length of state to support diabetes treatment

Jazz Fest vaccine clinic sees low turn out as Vt. moves to full reopening. Jazz Fest vaccine clinic sees low turn out as Vt. moves to full reopening. New statistics show that maple syrup production across the country was off just under 17% this year, with similar losses Vermont. Plattsburgh... Read more

Vermont / mynbc5.com

'Key moment': Vermont immigration rights groups see pandemic as game-changer

'Key moment': Vermont immigration rights groups see pandemic as game-changer

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Immigration rights advocates in Vermont hope their calls for reform reach the nation’s capital, believing now is the time for progress on blazing paths to citizenship for undocumented immigrants in the U.S. “I do think this is a key moment,” said advocate Yovani Perez Moreno, of the... Read more

ABOUT

With Burlington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Burlington Journal

Burlington events calendar

1. Intervale Cooking Class: A Taste of the Wild Side; 2. The Monkees; 3. Grace Potter's Grand Point North Music Festival; 4. The Bubs & The High Breaks perform Smirk of the Dolphin; 5. Crop Mob at the People’s Farm;