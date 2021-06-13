Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Wheeling

Posted by 
Wheeling News Flash
Wheeling News Flash
 7 days ago

(WHEELING, WV) Life in Wheeling has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Wheeling area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Wheeling / 247wallst.com

COVID-19: This is the Most Dangerous County in the Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area

COVID-19: This is the Most Dangerous County in the Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area

Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 33,056,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Wheeling metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of […] Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Wheeling / theintelligencer.net

City of Wheeling Gets First $14.1 Million in COVID-19 Aid

City of Wheeling Gets First $14.1 Million in COVID-19 Aid

WHEELING — The city of Wheeling has received its first payment of coronavirus recovery funds through the American Rescue Plan, and city leaders are expected to meet in upcoming special work sessions to decide the most prudent ways to utilize the money. A total of $28,197,143 was awarded to the... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Wheeling / wtov9.com

Oglebay Good Zoo Summer camps underway

Oglebay Good Zoo Summer camps underway

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Oglebay Good Zoo Summer camps began this week. The zoo will be offering eleven educational summer camps focusing on different age groups from 4 and up. Children are asked to wear masks for the summer camp until the mask mandate is lifted later this month. The... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Ohio County / theintelligencer.net

For Some, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Needle Exchange Program Is a Lifeline

For Some, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Needle Exchange Program Is a Lifeline

Editor’s Note: Like all needle exchange programs in West Virginia, a program operated by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is on uncertain ground given a new state law that tightens the operation of and access to such efforts to contain diseases spread by intravenous drug use. Politicians and healthcare providers have had much to say, pro and con. Below is a glimpse into the world of a woman dealing with IV drug addiction and trying to stay alive. Read more

Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling, WV
15
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wheeling News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Lifestyle
City
Wheeling, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related