Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Wheeling

(WHEELING, WV) Life in Wheeling has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Wheeling area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

COVID-19: This is the Most Dangerous County in the Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 33,056,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Wheeling metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of […] Read more

LATEST NEWS

City of Wheeling Gets First $14.1 Million in COVID-19 Aid WHEELING — The city of Wheeling has received its first payment of coronavirus recovery funds through the American Rescue Plan, and city leaders are expected to meet in upcoming special work sessions to decide the most prudent ways to utilize the money. A total of $28,197,143 was awarded to the... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Oglebay Good Zoo Summer camps underway WHEELING, W.Va. — The Oglebay Good Zoo Summer camps began this week. The zoo will be offering eleven educational summer camps focusing on different age groups from 4 and up. Children are asked to wear masks for the summer camp until the mask mandate is lifted later this month. The... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE