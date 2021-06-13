Cancel
Hobbs, NM

Lifestyle wrap: Hobbs

Hobbs Times
Hobbs Times
 7 days ago

(HOBBS, NM) Life in Hobbs has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Hobbs / hobbsnews.com

New Nor-Lea clinic to offer 8 new providers with focus on pediatrics, primary care and will add 24 exam rooms

New Nor-Lea clinic to offer 8 new providers with focus on pediatrics, primary care and will add 24 exam rooms

Residents of Hobbs and Lea County will soon have more access to a variety of medical care thanks to a project about a year in the making. Nor-Lea Hospital District of Lovington is in the preliminary stages of a planned expansion of its Hobbs Medical Clinic and Outreach Laboratory on North Dal Paso Street. Dan Hamilton, chief operating officer for the hospital district, said the focus of the new clinic will be multifaceted. Read more

New Mexico / krwg.org

O’Reilly Auto Parts reaches settlement with New Mexico over alleged COVID-19 safety violations

O’Reilly Auto Parts reaches settlement with New Mexico over alleged COVID-19 safety violations

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) reached a settlement with O’Reilly Auto Parts over alleged violations of workplace safety laws at a Lovington store related to COVID-19. NMED issued two citations to O’Reilly in January 2021 for allegedly failing to protect employees from exposure to COVID-19 at its Lovington store. In July 2020, three employees at the location tested positive for the virus, one of whom died from the virus. Due to measures taken by O’Reilly at that location, no additional employees at the Lovington store have tested positive since July 22, 2020. Read more

Comments
avatar

good job,,,you are making them pay you're not taking this seriously and may the one employer that passed away rest in peace 🙏 the sky is falling the world is ending and what people will do for money

2 likes 2 replies

avatar

So they milked O'Reilly for nearly $35,000.And made an example of them to frighten lots of other private businesses.....the NM Brown Shirts!!!!

3 likes

New Mexico / onlyinyourstate.com

Hike Less Than Half A Mile To This Spectacular Waterfall Swimming Hole In New Mexico

Hike Less Than Half A Mile To This Spectacular Waterfall Swimming Hole In New Mexico

No matter where you are in the Land of Enchantment, you will find something truly, well, enchanting. Located in the Lincoln National Forest is the Tunnel Vista Trail, a short trail that will lead you to something spectacular — a waterfall swimming hole in New Mexico. Grab your swimsuit, a good pair of shoes, and […] The post Hike Less Than Half A Mile To This Spectacular Waterfall Swimming Hole In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

Comments
avatar

Nothing to see here ! Go to N C. If you want beautiful

1 like 3 replies

avatar

Of main concern in any of these water sources would be microscopic things living in the water.

1 like 1 dislike 2 replies

Hobbs / hobbsnews.com

