Lifestyle wrap: Hobbs

New Nor-Lea clinic to offer 8 new providers with focus on pediatrics, primary care and will add 24 exam rooms Residents of Hobbs and Lea County will soon have more access to a variety of medical care thanks to a project about a year in the making. Nor-Lea Hospital District of Lovington is in the preliminary stages of a planned expansion of its Hobbs Medical Clinic and Outreach Laboratory on North Dal Paso Street. Dan Hamilton, chief operating officer for the hospital district, said the focus of the new clinic will be multifaceted. Read more

O’Reilly Auto Parts reaches settlement with New Mexico over alleged COVID-19 safety violations SANTA FE — The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) reached a settlement with O’Reilly Auto Parts over alleged violations of workplace safety laws at a Lovington store related to COVID-19. NMED issued two citations to O’Reilly in January 2021 for allegedly failing to protect employees from exposure to COVID-19 at its Lovington store. In July 2020, three employees at the location tested positive for the virus, one of whom died from the virus. Due to measures taken by O’Reilly at that location, no additional employees at the Lovington store have tested positive since July 22, 2020. Read more

Hike Less Than Half A Mile To This Spectacular Waterfall Swimming Hole In New Mexico No matter where you are in the Land of Enchantment, you will find something truly, well, enchanting. Located in the Lincoln National Forest is the Tunnel Vista Trail, a short trail that will lead you to something spectacular — a waterfall swimming hole in New Mexico. Grab your swimsuit, a good pair of shoes, and […] The post Hike Less Than Half A Mile To This Spectacular Waterfall Swimming Hole In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

