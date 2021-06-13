Cancel
Eureka, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Eureka

Posted by 
Eureka Journal
Eureka Journal
 7 days ago

(EUREKA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Eureka, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Eureka / kymkemp.com

Humboldt Superior Court Adjusting Some COVID Related Rules

The amended temporary rules that CalOSHA issued last week were withdrawn by that agency in a special meeting on June 9, 2021. The more restrictive rules adopted last November by CalOSHA remain in place until new rules are adopted. The CalOSHA Board meets again on. June 17, 2021. Regulations adopted... Read more

Humboldt County / kymkemp.com

7 New Cases Reported Today; Workplace Masking to Remain in Effect after June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. Seven new cases of COVID-19 and one hospitalization were reported today in Humboldt County. The total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus stands at 4,415. The person who was hospitalized is in their 50s. A total... Read more

Comments
avatar

feed the chrimals to the sharks get rid of all drug dealers take all drug dealers out to the ocean and just drop them off no more kids smokeing pot or meth on the way to our schools are americans stuppid mr biden

Humboldt County / kymkemp.com

To Mask or Not to Mask…Here are the New Guidelines; Four New Cases and Two Hospitalizations

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. Four new cases of COVID-19 and two new hospitalizations have been reported in Humboldt County today. The total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus is 4,408 after a previously reported case was determined to be from another jurisdiction and removed from the count. Read more

Eureka / sfchronicle.com

New redwood canopy boardwalk hangs 100 feet off the forest floor in Eureka

For more stories like this, check out The Chronicle’s weekly Travel newsletter! Sign up here. The famous redwoods of California’s far north once pressed up to the shores of Humboldt Bay and its wide lagoon. Most were cleared away as the city of Eureka took shape in the 19th century, but a small pocket of old-growth trees remains tucked in the center of town at California’s oldest zoo. Read more

ABOUT

With Eureka Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

