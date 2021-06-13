Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland, MD

Top Cumberland sports news

Posted by 
Cumberland News Beat
Cumberland News Beat
 7 days ago

(CUMBERLAND, MD) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Cumberland area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Maryland / youtube.com

Maryland teen has his eyes set on swimming at 2024 Olympics

Maryland teen has his eyes set on swimming at 2024 Olympics

Next week, 15-year-old Daniel Diehl will be competing in the Olympic trials alongside some of the biggest names in the sport. Subscribe to WBAL on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1oJSRCN Get more Baltimore news: http://www.wbaltv.com Like us: http://facebook.com/wbaltv11 Follow us: https://twitter.com/wbaltv11 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wbaltv11/ Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Cumberland / youtube.com

Allegany High Cumberland 6/10/21

Allegany High Cumberland 6/10/21

Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Cumberland / wbaltv.com

Cumberland teen will compete in Olympic trials this weekend for swimming

Cumberland teen will compete in Olympic trials this weekend for swimming

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A teenager in Maryland is making a splash in the swimming world. Next week, 15-year-old Daniel Diehl will be competing in the Olympic trials alongside some of the biggest names in the sport. Diehl can clear the pool at the Cumberland YMCA in seconds. It's all about... Read more

Comments
avatar

I loved racing on swim team when I was younger.. congratulations!!! Keep up the hard work!! We will be rooting for ya!!

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Cumberland / times-news.com

Campers cruise past Sentinels for West crown

Campers cruise past Sentinels for West crown

CUMBERLAND — A well-rested Kyra Pittman is a recipe for disaster. Allegany had been idle for nine days after a first-round bye and a forfeit to begin its playoff run, and Pittman — who blows hitters away in the circle on nine hours rest let alone days — had a little bit of extra juice against Fort Hill on Friday. Read more

Cumberland News Beat

Cumberland News Beat

Cumberland, MD
17
Followers
15
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cumberland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cumberland, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Cumberland, MD
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Tropical Storm Claudette batters Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Claudette is battering the Gulf Coast on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has been putting out warnings since Friday for Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, with Saturday morning’s warning saying the tropical storm watch will now also include North Carolina. “Claudette is expected to produce heavy rainfall and...