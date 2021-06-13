Cancel
Marion, IN

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Marion

Marion Voice
 7 days ago

(MARION, IN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Gas City / chronicle-tribune.com

Lahr brings sweet treats to county food truck scene

Lahr brings sweet treats to county food truck scene

Former Veteran Affairs employee Stephanie Lahr resigned from her position in 2019 to follow her dream and passion of not only baking cakes, but bringing joy to others. Sprinkled by Stephanie is currently a one-woman show. “It started out as a hobby, baking for fundraisers, and now this is my... Read more

Indianapolis / cbs4indy.com

Can employers require COVID-19 vaccine? Law experts respond

Can employers require COVID-19 vaccine? Law experts respond

INDIANAPOLIS– Some employees are responding to IU Health’s mandate of the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting September 1st, employees must be fully vaccinated or be terminated unless they’re approved for an exemption or deferral. Many are wondering if this is legal. Stephanie Hahn, an employment law attorney, says employers do have the... Read more

How libel are the employers if that employee has complications from thevaccine? Especially if those employees have no previous underlying conditions? Concerns are that this is a new "vaccine " ànd there is no way of knowing what to expect down the road, there will unlikely be the ability tò correct the damage.These people have legitimate concerns.

This is nothing more than a continuation of the disgusting precedence of an employer owning your lives.They are part of the overbearing establishment. If enough people collectively had the balls, they could put an end to the bullsh*t. But everyone fears being made an example.

Marion / youtube.com

Push to vaccinate young Hoosier

Push to vaccinate young Hoosier

A reminder Marion County is rolling out an incentive program to encourage younger Hoosiers to get vaccinated. Read more

Marion / youtube.com

County vaccination rates

County vaccination rates

We look at where Marion County's vaccination rate is compared with other surrounding counties. Read more

With Marion Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Coming soon: Marion events

1. Hog Daze Motorcycle Rally; 2. Monthly Meeting for Business; 3. Grant County Pride After Dark! Drag Show; 4. Richard III at the Barn in Matter Park (Marion); 5. DCI Celebration - Marion, IN | Bluecoats;
This is the cheapest gas in Marion right now

(MARION, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marion area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon. McClure at 801 N Baldwin Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Doc's Shop at 1402 W 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.