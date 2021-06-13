What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Marion

(MARION, IN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Lahr brings sweet treats to county food truck scene Former Veteran Affairs employee Stephanie Lahr resigned from her position in 2019 to follow her dream and passion of not only baking cakes, but bringing joy to others. Sprinkled by Stephanie is currently a one-woman show. “It started out as a hobby, baking for fundraisers, and now this is my... Read more

Can employers require COVID-19 vaccine? Law experts respond INDIANAPOLIS– Some employees are responding to IU Health’s mandate of the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting September 1st, employees must be fully vaccinated or be terminated unless they’re approved for an exemption or deferral. Many are wondering if this is legal. Stephanie Hahn, an employment law attorney, says employers do have the... Read more

Push to vaccinate young Hoosier A reminder Marion County is rolling out an incentive program to encourage younger Hoosiers to get vaccinated. Read more

