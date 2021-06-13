What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Marion
Lahr brings sweet treats to county food truck scene
Former Veteran Affairs employee Stephanie Lahr resigned from her position in 2019 to follow her dream and passion of not only baking cakes, but bringing joy to others. Sprinkled by Stephanie is currently a one-woman show. “It started out as a hobby, baking for fundraisers, and now this is my... Read more
Can employers require COVID-19 vaccine? Law experts respond
INDIANAPOLIS– Some employees are responding to IU Health’s mandate of the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting September 1st, employees must be fully vaccinated or be terminated unless they’re approved for an exemption or deferral. Many are wondering if this is legal. Stephanie Hahn, an employment law attorney, says employers do have the... Read more
How libel are the employers if that employee has complications from thevaccine? Especially if those employees have no previous underlying conditions? Concerns are that this is a new "vaccine " ànd there is no way of knowing what to expect down the road, there will unlikely be the ability tò correct the damage.These people have legitimate concerns.
This is nothing more than a continuation of the disgusting precedence of an employer owning your lives.They are part of the overbearing establishment. If enough people collectively had the balls, they could put an end to the bullsh*t. But everyone fears being made an example.
Push to vaccinate young Hoosier
A reminder Marion County is rolling out an incentive program to encourage younger Hoosiers to get vaccinated. Read more
County vaccination rates
We look at where Marion County's vaccination rate is compared with other surrounding counties. Read more