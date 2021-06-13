Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clovis, NM

Trending sports headlines in Clovis

Posted by 
Clovis News Alert
Clovis News Alert
 7 days ago

(CLOVIS, NM) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Clovis area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Clovis / currentargus.com

Clovis upsets Cavegirls in district softball doubleheader

Clovis upsets Cavegirls in district softball doubleheader

CLOVIS — John Tigert had a feeling that something wasn’t right. He thought his talented but young Carlsbad softball squad might be in for a bit of a comeuppance on Thursday night. The Cavegirls, leading District 4-5A standings comfortably entering a doubleheader against Clovis High at Lady Wildcat Field, cruised... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Clovis / currentargus.com

Clovis upsets Cavegirls in district softball doubleheader

Clovis upsets Cavegirls in district softball doubleheader

CLOVIS — John Tigert had a feeling that something wasn’t right. He thought his talented but young Carlsbad softball squad might be in for a bit of a comeuppance on Thursday night. The Cavegirls, leading District 4-5A standings comfortably entering a doubleheader against Clovis High at Lady Wildcat Field, cruised... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Clovis / easternnewmexiconews.com

Lady Cats stun Cavegirls in opener

Lady Cats stun Cavegirls in opener

CLOVIS - John Tigert had a feeling that something wasn't right. He thought his talented but young Carlsbad softball squad might be in for a bit of a comeuppance on Thursday night. The Cavegirls, leading District 4-5A standings comfortably entering a doubleheader against Clovis High at Lady Wildcat Field, cruised... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Clovis / easternnewmexiconews.com

Rockets, Cavemen top CHS

Rockets, Cavemen top CHS

CLOVIS - It took 16 innings for Clovis High to finally dent the scoreboard against District 4-5A rival Carlsbad this season. It took even longer for the Wildcats to get a hit. CHS suffered its third consecutive no-hit loss to the Cavemen in the opener of Friday's doubleheader at Bell Park, although the Cats finally broke through late for some runs in a 7-3 loss. Read more

Clovis News Alert

Clovis News Alert

Clovis, NM
21
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clovis News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, NM
Clovis, NM
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Clovis, NMPosted by
Clovis News Alert

Lifestyle wrap: Clovis

(CLOVIS, NM) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Clovis, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Clovis area, click here.