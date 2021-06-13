Trending sports headlines in Clovis
Clovis upsets Cavegirls in district softball doubleheader
CLOVIS — John Tigert had a feeling that something wasn’t right. He thought his talented but young Carlsbad softball squad might be in for a bit of a comeuppance on Thursday night. The Cavegirls, leading District 4-5A standings comfortably entering a doubleheader against Clovis High at Lady Wildcat Field, cruised... Read more
Lady Cats stun Cavegirls in opener
Rockets, Cavemen top CHS
CLOVIS - It took 16 innings for Clovis High to finally dent the scoreboard against District 4-5A rival Carlsbad this season. It took even longer for the Wildcats to get a hit. CHS suffered its third consecutive no-hit loss to the Cavemen in the opener of Friday's doubleheader at Bell Park, although the Cats finally broke through late for some runs in a 7-3 loss. Read more