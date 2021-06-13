What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Danville

(DANVILLE, IL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Rising Tide Conference Coming to Danville Next Week A hybrid conference titled Rising Tide that will focus on trauma and mental health is coming to Danville on Thursday and Friday of next week. Michael Remole of Gateway Family Services and Hooves of Hope is heading up the event. He has attended similar conferences in the past, but he wants to bring it to Danville so that the public can understand what trauma survivors are going through, which he believes can make a difference. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Rising Tide Conference Coming to Danville Next Week A hybrid conference titled Rising Tide that will focus on trauma and mental health is coming to Danville on Thursday and Friday of next week. Michael Remole of Gateway Family Services and Hooves of Hope is heading up the event. He has attended similar conferences in the past, but he wants to bring it to Danville so that the public can understand what trauma survivors are going through, which he believes can make a difference. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Brood X Cicadas Taking Over County Parks Visitors to Forest Glen Preserve and Kennekuk County Park will notice the distinct buzzing sounds of cicadas deafening the air. (A brief clip of the cicada noise, captured at Kennekuk County Park this week.) Both parks have been taken over by the Brood X (10) cicadas, which are one of... Read more

LOCAL PICK