Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, IL

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Danville

Posted by 
Danville Times
Danville Times
 7 days ago

(DANVILLE, IL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Danville / vermilioncountyfirst.com

Rising Tide Conference Coming to Danville Next Week

Rising Tide Conference Coming to Danville Next Week

A hybrid conference titled Rising Tide that will focus on trauma and mental health is coming to Danville on Thursday and Friday of next week. Michael Remole of Gateway Family Services and Hooves of Hope is heading up the event. He has attended similar conferences in the past, but he wants to bring it to Danville so that the public can understand what trauma survivors are going through, which he believes can make a difference. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Danville / vermilioncountyfirst.com

Rising Tide Conference Coming to Danville Next Week

Rising Tide Conference Coming to Danville Next Week

A hybrid conference titled Rising Tide that will focus on trauma and mental health is coming to Danville on Thursday and Friday of next week. Michael Remole of Gateway Family Services and Hooves of Hope is heading up the event. He has attended similar conferences in the past, but he wants to bring it to Danville so that the public can understand what trauma survivors are going through, which he believes can make a difference. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Vermilion County / vermilioncountyfirst.com

Brood X Cicadas Taking Over County Parks

Brood X Cicadas Taking Over County Parks

Visitors to Forest Glen Preserve and Kennekuk County Park will notice the distinct buzzing sounds of cicadas deafening the air. (A brief clip of the cicada noise, captured at Kennekuk County Park this week.) Both parks have been taken over by the Brood X (10) cicadas, which are one of... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Vermilion County / commercial-news.com

Reopening advances, county records another death

Reopening advances, county records another death

DANVILLE — Illinois entered Phase 5 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Friday, the day after Vermilion County saw its death toll reach 142 and total case count edge closer to 10,000. Health officials reported the latest virus-related death, a man in his 30s, on Thursday evening. On the same... Read more

Danville Times

Danville Times

Danville, IL
25
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Danville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Danville, IL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Danville, ILPosted by
Danville Times

Check out these Danville homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: EXCEPTIONAL HOME ON 1.73 ACRES SITED FAR BACK FROM THE MAIN ROAD. THE A-FRAME STYLE OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS IN THE MAIN FLOOR ADDITION
Danville, ILPosted by
Danville Times

Sports wrap: Danville

(DANVILLE, IL) Danville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Danville sports stories like these, click here.
Danville, ILPosted by
Danville Times

What's up: Top news in Danville

(DANVILLE, IL) Here are today’s top stories from the Danville area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Danville area, click here.