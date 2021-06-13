Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Hilo

(HILO, HI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Hilo, from fashion updates to viral videos.

kauai covid, 2 new today=4 active on island. june 10th Friday. Aloha! Read more

President of Southwest talks expansion during Hilo stop It was quiet and drizzly Thursday morning as Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon made his way to the carrier’s counter at Hilo International Airport, warmly greeting the customer service agents behind the desk. As the carrier expands service to and from Hawaii, company leaders spent the week in the islands... Read more

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 30 New Cases On Big Island, 1 New Death HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The increase in new cases is attributed to the COIVD-19 outbreak reported at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo. (BIVN) – There were 78 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Thirty (30) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized. Read more

