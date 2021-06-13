Cancel
Hilo, HI

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Hilo

Hilo Today
 7 days ago

(HILO, HI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Hilo, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Hilo / youtube.com

kauai covid, 2 new today=4 active on island. june 10th Friday. Aloha!

kauai covid, 2 new today=4 active on island. june 10th Friday. Aloha!

Read more

Hilo / hawaiitribune-herald.com

President of Southwest talks expansion during Hilo stop

President of Southwest talks expansion during Hilo stop

It was quiet and drizzly Thursday morning as Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon made his way to the carrier’s counter at Hilo International Airport, warmly greeting the customer service agents behind the desk. As the carrier expands service to and from Hawaii, company leaders spent the week in the islands... Read more

Hilo / bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 30 New Cases On Big Island, 1 New Death

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 30 New Cases On Big Island, 1 New Death

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The increase in new cases is attributed to the COIVD-19 outbreak reported at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo. (BIVN) – There were 78 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. Thirty (30) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized. Read more

Hilo / westhawaiitoday.com

40 more HCCC inmates test positive for COVID-19

40 more HCCC inmates test positive for COVID-19

Dozens more Hawaii Community Correctional Center inmates and one staffer have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the number of cases associated with current outbreak over 200. The state Department of Public Safety reported Thursday 40 new COVID-19 cases among inmates and one staff case at the Hilo jail, bringing the... Read more

Hilo, HI
ABOUT

With Hilo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

