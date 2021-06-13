Cancel
Sherman, TX

Sports wrap: Sherman

Sherman Dispatch
 7 days ago

Sherman / kxii.com

Local ER gives free physicals for student athletes

Local ER gives free physicals for student athletes

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Today a local ER performed free physicals for area high school athletes. Trusted ER in Sherman said because they're a 24-hour facility, they're able to help out the community. One way they were able to do that was to provide this service for free, without an... Read more

Sherman / kten.com

Sherman Native Reflects on First MLB Game

Sherman Native Reflects on First MLB Game

KTEN - After almost seven years of playing in the minor leagues, Sherman native Chris Gittens got the call that every baseball player wants to hear. Gittens is a graduate of Sherman High School and Grayson College where he played baseball. In 2014, he was drafted in the 12th round by the New York Yankees and has since been playing in the minors ever since. Read more

