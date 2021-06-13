Cancel
El Centro Bulletin

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in El Centro

El Centro Bulletin
El Centro Bulletin
 7 days ago

(EL CENTRO, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the El Centro area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

El Centro / ivpressonline.com

Fire inside former vet clinic extinguished

Fire inside former vet clinic extinguished

EL CENTRO — El Centro firefighters on Thursday morning extinguished a small fire inside the former Valley Veterinary Clinic on Broadway Avenue. While it was reported that a man broke into the building and set the fire, no suspects were found at the scene, according to county scanner traffic. Read more

El Centro / ivpressonline.com

Imperial County / holtvilletribune.com

June is Scleroderma Awareness Month, Reminds Local Group

June is Scleroderma Awareness Month, Reminds Local Group

A rare autoimmune disease that presently has no cure, about 300,000 Americans currently live with scleroderma, a condition that can kill in extreme cases. El Centro resident Melissa Macon is one of about five to six people that she knows of in Imperial County who live with the disorder, and Macon is actively trying to spread the word that June is national Scleroderma Awareness Month and June 29 is observed as World Scleroderma Day. Read more

El Centro / ivpressonline.com

Grasso’s is etched into Valley dining tradition

Grasso’s is etched into Valley dining tradition

Grasso’s Italian Restaurant, located at 1902 W. Main St., El Centro, opened in 1955. In the beginning, two sisters, Giacinta Grasso and Blanche Fornasero, served family and friends home-cooked Italian food in the dining room of the Grasso’s home. The food and friendly setting became so popular that the dining room became the restaurant, and a couple of year later, the two sisters added a family room creating a location for a full time restaurant. Read more

El Centro Bulletin

El Centro Bulletin

El Centro, CA
ABOUT

With El Centro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

