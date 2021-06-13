Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in El Centro

(EL CENTRO, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the El Centro area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Fire inside former vet clinic extinguished EL CENTRO — El Centro firefighters on Thursday morning extinguished a small fire inside the former Valley Veterinary Clinic on Broadway Avenue. While it was reported that a man broke into the building and set the fire, no suspects were found at the scene, according to county scanner traffic. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Fire inside former vet clinic extinguished EL CENTRO — El Centro firefighters on Thursday morning extinguished a small fire inside the former Valley Veterinary Clinic on Broadway Avenue. While it was reported that a man broke into the building and set the fire, no suspects were found at the scene, according to county scanner traffic. Read more

LOCAL PICK

June is Scleroderma Awareness Month, Reminds Local Group A rare autoimmune disease that presently has no cure, about 300,000 Americans currently live with scleroderma, a condition that can kill in extreme cases. El Centro resident Melissa Macon is one of about five to six people that she knows of in Imperial County who live with the disorder, and Macon is actively trying to spread the word that June is national Scleroderma Awareness Month and June 29 is observed as World Scleroderma Day. Read more

TRENDING NOW