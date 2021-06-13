Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Orangeburg

(ORANGEBURG, SC) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

FHC offering free COVID testing The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing. The testing will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Dorchester counties from Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18. Testing sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but closed for lunch from 1... Read more

PET CORNER • Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164). • King, a 1-year-old black male Boxer-mix, needs the warm embrace of safety with you (case 0328). • Cyndi Lou, a 3-year-old black with white female Lab-mix, is no grinch to be around (case 0361). •... Read more

HopeHealth in Orangeburg expanding for primary care services A local clinic specializing in the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases is undergoing an expansion to accommodate its provision of primary health care for an increased population. Located at 1857 Joe Jeffords Highway in Orangeburg, HopeHealth is undergoing the expansion to include the addition of four exam rooms, increased... Read more

