Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Orangeburg
(ORANGEBURG, SC) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
FHC offering free COVID testing
The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing. The testing will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Dorchester counties from Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18. Testing sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but closed for lunch from 1... Read more
PET CORNER
• Alexis, a 5-year-old black female Lab-mix, has the best listening ear (case 0164). • King, a 1-year-old black male Boxer-mix, needs the warm embrace of safety with you (case 0328). • Cyndi Lou, a 3-year-old black with white female Lab-mix, is no grinch to be around (case 0361). •... Read more
HopeHealth in Orangeburg expanding for primary care services
A local clinic specializing in the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases is undergoing an expansion to accommodate its provision of primary health care for an increased population. Located at 1857 Joe Jeffords Highway in Orangeburg, HopeHealth is undergoing the expansion to include the addition of four exam rooms, increased... Read more
UNSUNG HEROES: Orangeburg non-profit steps up with food during pandemic
For many throughout The T&D Region, access to healthy foods is a challenge. The challenge was heightened during the coronavirus pandemic. "During the lockdowns, access to food became an issue," said Jim Johnson, president of ACE Basin Growers (ABG). "Many at-risk people had issues traveling to grocery stores and accessing healthy food." Read more