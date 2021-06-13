Cancel
Muskogee, OK

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Muskogee

Muskogee Updates
 7 days ago

(MUSKOGEE, OK) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Hot wing contest kicks off Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili and BBQ Cook-off

Tongue-popping heat had no effect on Muskogee's Justin Bernheisel as he chomped 10 hot chicken wings within 1:28 minutes Friday night. "I'm from Louisiana," he said. Bernheisel beat five other contestants in the BWW Blazin' Wings Challenge, held Friday at Hatbox Field. The challenge opened the Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili and BBQ Cook-off Cook's Party. Festivities also included concerts by the Bo Phillips Band and Blake Turner.

Service dogs and 'therapy' animals very different

Emily Sullivan wants others to know the difference between service dogs and "therapy animals." Sullivan has Tourette's Syndrome, a disorder that causes uncontrolled repetitive movements and noises, or "tics." She also experiences seizures. Sullivan's service dog Damian is trained to help her navigate life with her disabilities. Sullivan adopted Damian in April 2019 from Marj Satterfield, owner of the Tulsa-based service dog trainer Glad Wags.

Chili & BBQ Cook-off moved to Hatbox Field

Expect a lot more space for food and fun at this year's Chili & BBQ Cook-off, sponsored by the Exchange Club of Muskogee. Festivities will be Friday and Saturday at Hatbox Field, a new location after being a downtown fixture for 35 years. Cook-off chairman Robert Smith said a scheduling...

With Muskogee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

