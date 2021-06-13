Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minot, ND

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Minot

Posted by 
Minot Post
Minot Post
 7 days ago

(MINOT, ND) Minot sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Minot sports. For more stories from the Minot area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Bismarck / grandforksherald.com

Red River's Zach Hinschberger places second in state Class A boys golf tournament

Red River's Zach Hinschberger places second in state Class A boys golf tournament

BISMARCK — A 12-hour day on Tuesday and a 13-hour day on Wednesday wasn’t enough to decide a winner at the North Dakota Class A state boys golf tournament at Hawktree Golf Club. Minot’s Gavin Argent and Grand Forks Red River’s Zach Hinschberger needed a sudden-victory playoff to decide a... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Minot / minotdailynews.com

Magi baseball looks to build on state tournament appearance

Magi baseball looks to build on state tournament appearance

For the Magi baseball team, as with every other athletics program held at Minot High School, the 2021 season was a breath of fresh air and represented an impending return to normalcy on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I have been coaching spring baseball since 1991 for Minot High,... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Bismarck / grandforksherald.com

Red River's Zach Hinschberger places second in state Class A boys golf tournament

Red River's Zach Hinschberger places second in state Class A boys golf tournament

BISMARCK — A 12-hour day on Tuesday and a 13-hour day on Wednesday wasn’t enough to decide a winner at the North Dakota Class A state boys golf tournament at Hawktree Golf Club. Minot’s Gavin Argent and Grand Forks Red River’s Zach Hinschberger needed a sudden-victory playoff to decide a... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Minot / minotdailynews.com

Majettes softball looking to take step forward in ‘22

Majettes softball looking to take step forward in ‘22

A young Minot Majettes softball team saw their first season since 2019 end earlier than it was hoping for, but there are many areas the team is looking to as signs of optimism in the coming years. A squad that consisted of only two seniors, Paige Ackerman and Taylee Hertz,... Read more

Minot Post

Minot Post

Minot, ND
8
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Minot Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Sports
Minot, ND
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Minot, NDPosted by
Minot Post

Lifestyle wrap: Minot

(MINOT, ND) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Minot area, click here.
Minot, NDPosted by
Minot Post

Top stories trending in Minot

(MINOT, ND) Here are today’s top stories from the Minot area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Minot area, click here.
Minot, NDPosted by
Minot Post

Minot news wrap: What’s trending

(MINOT, ND) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Minot. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Minot area, click here.