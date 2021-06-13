Your West Bend lifestyle news

(WEST BEND, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in West Bend, from fashion updates to viral videos.

TRENDING NOW

Workforce shortage hits local restaurants WEST BEND — On June 9 Wisconsin lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 336, which would end the state’s participation in pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits. Specifically, the legislation would end the $300 per-week federal enhancement that unemployment claimants receive. Despite this effort to get people back to work, employee shortages are still holding restaurants back from operating as normal. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

VIDEO | Sneak peek inside as Apple Barrel General Store prepares for final sale June 10, 2021 – West Bend, Wi – On a hot June morning the Gundrum kids, Mitch, Morgan and Jordan were prepping their dad’s Apple Barrel General Store, 229 S. Main Street, in West Bend for its final sale. Mitch Gundrum was home from Washington D.C. and took us for... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

New Festival Foods and Caribou Coffee to be reviewed by Hartford Plan Commission June 12, 2021 – Hartford, WI – The Hartford Plan Commission will review the designs for the new Skogen’s Festival Foods on Bell Avenue. Construction is expected to start later this year. The location, 1201 Bell Avenue, and 1275 Bell Avenue, had been vacant more than four years following the... Read more

TOP VIEWED