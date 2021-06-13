Cancel
West Bend, WI

Your West Bend lifestyle news

Posted by 
West Bend Bulletin
West Bend Bulletin
 7 days ago

(WEST BEND, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in West Bend, from fashion updates to viral videos.

For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

West Bend / gmtoday.com

Workforce shortage hits local restaurants

Workforce shortage hits local restaurants

WEST BEND — On June 9 Wisconsin lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 336, which would end the state’s participation in pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits. Specifically, the legislation would end the $300 per-week federal enhancement that unemployment claimants receive. Despite this effort to get people back to work, employee shortages are still holding restaurants back from operating as normal. Read more

Ridiculous people need to get out and work. It's very satisfying to your soul. Free money isn't going to last.

West Bend / washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Sneak peek inside as Apple Barrel General Store prepares for final sale

VIDEO | Sneak peek inside as Apple Barrel General Store prepares for final sale

June 10, 2021 – West Bend, Wi – On a hot June morning the Gundrum kids, Mitch, Morgan and Jordan were prepping their dad’s Apple Barrel General Store, 229 S. Main Street, in West Bend for its final sale. Mitch Gundrum was home from Washington D.C. and took us for... Read more

Hartford / washingtoncountyinsider.com

New Festival Foods and Caribou Coffee to be reviewed by Hartford Plan Commission

New Festival Foods and Caribou Coffee to be reviewed by Hartford Plan Commission

June 12, 2021 – Hartford, WI – The Hartford Plan Commission will review the designs for the new Skogen’s Festival Foods on Bell Avenue. Construction is expected to start later this year. The location, 1201 Bell Avenue, and 1275 Bell Avenue, had been vacant more than four years following the... Read more

West Bend / washingtoncountyinsider.com

With West Bend Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

