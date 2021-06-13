Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseburg, OR

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Roseburg

Posted by 
Roseburg News Beat
Roseburg News Beat
 7 days ago

(ROSEBURG, OR) Life in Roseburg has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Roseburg / kpic.com

Shave Ice food truck in Roseburg gets shut down by city after alleged zoning issue

Shave Ice food truck in Roseburg gets shut down by city after alleged zoning issue

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A popular food truck in Roseburg is no longer allowed to operate in Stewart Park. Wailani Shave Ice was told by the city they had to find a new place to sell their sweets. They made their debut in Stewart Park a month ago, and it was an instant hit. Read more

Comments
avatar

pathetic roseburg needs to stop attacking progress aka business coming here or starting up here its sick and been happening since I was a kid

3 likes 1 reply

avatar

ooops it was an over site....headupbackside more like it.... squash the little guy... rather than stand by their word...

1 like

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Roseburg / nrtoday.com

Editorial: Roseburg needs to change city code, welcome back Wailani shave ice

Editorial: Roseburg needs to change city code, welcome back Wailani shave ice

The City of Roseburg has found itself in a fight with a newly-popular shave ice truck that was serving hundreds of weekend park goers sweet and fruity treats. Lan Ha, the owner of Wailani, said she handed out about 500 desserts to excited customers during her first day at Stewart Park and had come to an agreement with the city to continue selling throughout the summer. Read more

Comments
avatar

You can't just say yes and then no! They invested in doin business. Time for us Roseburg citizens to fight for them.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Roseburg / nbc16.com

Positive Covid cases confirmed at Roseburg High, Fullerton IV, Fremont & district office

Positive Covid cases confirmed at Roseburg High, Fullerton IV, Fremont & district office

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg school district received confirmation this week from Douglas Public Health Network of four positive COVID-19 cases. One case was confirmed at Roseburg High on Wednesday. Three cases were confirmed today, including one at Fullerton IV Elementary, one at Fremont Middle School and one at the District Office. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Roseburg / kqennewsradio.com

4 CASES OF COVID-19 IN ROSEBURG PUBLIC SCHOOLS

4 CASES OF COVID-19 IN ROSEBURG PUBLIC SCHOOLS

There are 4 cases of COVID-19 in Roseburg Public Schools. Superintendent Jared Cordon said 1 case was confirmed at Roseburg High School on Wednesday. 3 cases were confirmed on Thursday including 1 each at Fullerton IV Elementary, Fremont Middle School and at the District Office. Cordon said individuals who need... Read more

Roseburg News Beat

Roseburg News Beat

Roseburg, OR
13
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Roseburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Roseburg, OR
Lifestyle
City
Roseburg, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Marshalltown, IAPosted by
Marshalltown Updates

Lifestyle wrap: Marshalltown

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Twentynine Palms, CAPosted by
Twentynine Palms Journal

Lifestyle wrap: Twentynine Palms

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Carlsbad, NMPosted by
Carlsbad Dispatch

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Carlsbad

(CARLSBAD, NM) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Carlsbad, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Hackettstown, NJPosted by
Hackettstown News Beat

Your Hackettstown lifestyle news

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Hackettstown, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Hudson, NYPosted by
Hudson Times

Your Hudson lifestyle news

(HUDSON, NY) Life in Hudson has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Fargo, NDPosted by
Fargo News Alert

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Fargo

(FARGO, ND) Life in Fargo has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
College Station, TXPosted by
College Station Daily

Lifestyle wrap: College Station

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Life in College Station has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the College Station area, click here.
Posted by
Roseburg News Beat

House hunt Roseburg: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 222.67 acres of pasture and woodland with 2 homes and a duplex. Great rental investment property or Family compound. Has community water, 3 septic
IndustryPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

McCormick Is Warning Customers To Check Their Spices

Even people who don't cook very often have spices laying around - who can get through life without some black pepper? However, if you move through your seasoning too slowly, it winds up sitting on your shelf for years, and it turns out that happens to a lot of people. So many in fact that McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has issued a warning to its customers.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Lifestyle wrap: Buffalo

(BUFFALO, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Buffalo, from fashion updates to viral videos. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Erie

(ERIE, PA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Salem, ORPosted by
Salem Daily

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Salem

(SALEM, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.