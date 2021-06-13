Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Roseburg

(ROSEBURG, OR) Life in Roseburg has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Shave Ice food truck in Roseburg gets shut down by city after alleged zoning issue ROSEBURG, Ore. — A popular food truck in Roseburg is no longer allowed to operate in Stewart Park. Wailani Shave Ice was told by the city they had to find a new place to sell their sweets. They made their debut in Stewart Park a month ago, and it was an instant hit. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Editorial: Roseburg needs to change city code, welcome back Wailani shave ice The City of Roseburg has found itself in a fight with a newly-popular shave ice truck that was serving hundreds of weekend park goers sweet and fruity treats. Lan Ha, the owner of Wailani, said she handed out about 500 desserts to excited customers during her first day at Stewart Park and had come to an agreement with the city to continue selling throughout the summer. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Positive Covid cases confirmed at Roseburg High, Fullerton IV, Fremont & district office ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg school district received confirmation this week from Douglas Public Health Network of four positive COVID-19 cases. One case was confirmed at Roseburg High on Wednesday. Three cases were confirmed today, including one at Fullerton IV Elementary, one at Fremont Middle School and one at the District Office. Read more

TRENDING NOW