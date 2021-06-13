Cancel
Galveston, TX

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Galveston

Galveston Digest
 7 days ago

(GALVESTON, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Galveston, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Galveston / newfolks.com

4 best Juneteenth picture books to teach kids about the holiday

4 best Juneteenth picture books to teach kids about the holiday

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19, marking the end of slavery. Why this day? June 19, 1865, is when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, with the announcement that slavery had been abolished. The announcement by troops under the direction of Major General Gordon Granger came more than... Read more

Galveston / abc13.com

Child with stage 4 cancer's wish came true thanks to Galveston PD

Child with stage 4 cancer's wish came true thanks to Galveston PD

Adriana was all smiles as she and other officers rode horses down the beach and took a tour of Galveston last week. Read more

Texas / chron.com

Your guide to night fishing in Texas

Your guide to night fishing in Texas

This article was originally published in July 2016 on Chron.com. The still, sultry air smelled of salt, sunscreen, sweat and surrender, with maybe just a whiff of spoiling shrimp thrown in. Welcome to fishing on a Texas bay from midmorning to early evening just about any day from July through... Read more

Galveston / youtube.com

Tapas Strand Foodie Tour Galveston TX 00086

Tapas Strand Foodie Tour Galveston TX 00086

Yes, Tapas on the Strand & Taste of the Strand enjoy stopping at Hearsay's in the Strand District Galveston, TX. Sophisticated #Hearsay #drinks #cocktails paring is a delight == #Hearsay requires you have shirts and shoes but there is no upscale shirt & tie requirement to dine at this elegant restaurant with superb food. Catering Food Sophistication or those that want to experience a sophisticated treat without super high prices. Galveston Texas == Truly nice spot and great views at Hearsay's on Galveston Island, we appreciate them for being a part of our #Walking #Food #Tour business http://tasteofthestrand.com/ Read more

Galveston, TX
ABOUT

With Galveston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

