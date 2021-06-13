Lifestyle wrap: Kalispell

(KALISPELL, MT) Life in Kalispell has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

New Montana laws enshrine health care alternatives, for better or worse (KHN) When Paul Rana’s primary care physician left the VA clinic in Kalispell to open her own practice, he followed her. But instead of picking up a new health insurance policy, Rana and his partner agreed to pay a monthly fee that came with the promise of better access. Their... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Weather Wise: Seasonal allergies in Montana Seasonal allergies have returned for many Montanans. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Evergreen’s Community Garden Opens Last summer, Katie Reiss remembers looking at the big, empty backyard of Calvary Lutheran Church where the new pastor, Craig Nissen, tried to plant some vegetables until the deer arrived and they disappeared. Reiss’ own home wasn’t suitable for gardening so she went to the church council and inquired about... Read more

TRENDING NOW