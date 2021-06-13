Your Mt Pleasant lifestyle news
Robaire's Bakery celebrates 60 years of serving the central Michigan area
After years of serving community members in the central Michigan area, Robaire's Bakery is celebrating their 60th anniversary. "We would not have been successful for 60 years without the support of our community and we are so appreciative," Jessica Wiles, an employee at Robaire's Bakery, said. The bakery was founded... Read more
Local vaccination rates continue to lag behind Michigan as a whole
Clare County continues to lead Isabella and Gratiot counties in immunization rate, but it continues to trail the state as a whole. Of Clare's 26,932 eligible residents, 45.3 percent have received at least one does of COVID-19 vaccine, 41.7 percent have received both doses. That is better than Isabella County,... Read more
Light the Path 4 Suicide Awareness and Prevention
You can join the effort in a ‘Walk to Remember’ & a ‘Walk to Prevent’ to help raise awareness about suicide. ‘Light the Path 4 Suicide Awareness and Prevention‘ is a free event happening Saturday, June 26 at the Shephard Track (100 E Hall Ave, Shepherd, MI 48883). Luminary bags will be donation-based. Read more
Man plans to use $4 million Michigan Lottery instant prize to help community
When a 76-year-old Macomb County man woke up the day after winning $4 million dollars in the lottery, he thought he'd imagined it. “I thought I’d dreamt it all, but then I saw the ticket on my nightstand and knew it had actually happened,” the player, who has chosen to remain anonymous, told the Michigan Lottery. Read more
Another lower peninsula winner. Sure wish they would put a few in the upper Peninsula
4 likes
ya... sure... we have a winner...hurry and buy more tickets you could be a winner to. I don't play rigged games.
4 likes