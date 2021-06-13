Cancel
Mount Pleasant, MI

Your Mt Pleasant lifestyle news

Posted by 
Mt Pleasant Daily
Mt Pleasant Daily
 7 days ago

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Life in Mt Pleasant has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Michigan / themorningsun.com

Robaire's Bakery celebrates 60 years of serving the central Michigan area

After years of serving community members in the central Michigan area, Robaire's Bakery is celebrating their 60th anniversary. "We would not have been successful for 60 years without the support of our community and we are so appreciative," Jessica Wiles, an employee at Robaire's Bakery, said. The bakery was founded... Read more

Michigan / themorningsun.com

Local vaccination rates continue to lag behind Michigan as a whole

Clare County continues to lead Isabella and Gratiot counties in immunization rate, but it continues to trail the state as a whole. Of Clare's 26,932 eligible residents, 45.3 percent have received at least one does of COVID-19 vaccine, 41.7 percent have received both doses. That is better than Isabella County,... Read more

Shepherd / 9and10news.com

Light the Path 4 Suicide Awareness and Prevention

You can join the effort in a ‘Walk to Remember’ & a ‘Walk to Prevent’ to help raise awareness about suicide. ‘Light the Path 4 Suicide Awareness and Prevention‘ is a free event happening Saturday, June 26 at the Shephard Track (100 E Hall Ave, Shepherd, MI 48883). Luminary bags will be donation-based. Read more

Michigan / freep.com

Man plans to use $4 million Michigan Lottery instant prize to help community

When a 76-year-old Macomb County man woke up the day after winning $4 million dollars in the lottery, he thought he'd imagined it. “I thought I’d dreamt it all, but then I saw the ticket on my nightstand and knew it had actually happened,” the player, who has chosen to remain anonymous, told the Michigan Lottery. Read more

Comments
avatar

Another lower peninsula winner. Sure wish they would put a few in the upper Peninsula

4 likes

avatar

ya... sure... we have a winner...hurry and buy more tickets you could be a winner to. I don't play rigged games.

4 likes

ABOUT

With Mt Pleasant Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

