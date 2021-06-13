Cancel
Morristown, TN

Sports lineup: Who's winning in Morristown

Morristown Journal
(MORRISTOWN, TN) Morristown sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Morristown sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Morristown / citizentribune.com

Fawns use walks to defeat Katz

Fawns use walks to defeat Katz

On Thursday night, the Fawns and Katz played in Morristown Little League Softball. The Fawns took care of business, winning 18-2. Their victory was sealed by a huge second inning in which they scored 14 runs. The Katz were off to a quick start in the top of the first... Read more

Morristown / therogersvillereview.com

Walters State to host basketball camps beginning June 21

Walters State to host basketball camps beginning June 21

MORRISTOWN – Walters State Community College will host girls and boys basketball camps this month and July 1. Bill Carlyle will hold two boys camps for grades 2-9 from June 21-24. Morning camp will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon and afternoon camp will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $65 for one camp or $100 for both. Read more

ABOUT

With Morristown Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

