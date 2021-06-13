Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Morristown

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Morristown sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Fawns use walks to defeat Katz On Thursday night, the Fawns and Katz played in Morristown Little League Softball. The Fawns took care of business, winning 18-2. Their victory was sealed by a huge second inning in which they scored 14 runs. The Katz were off to a quick start in the top of the first... Read more

Walters State to host basketball camps beginning June 21 MORRISTOWN – Walters State Community College will host girls and boys basketball camps this month and July 1. Bill Carlyle will hold two boys camps for grades 2-9 from June 21-24. Morning camp will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon and afternoon camp will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $65 for one camp or $100 for both. Read more

