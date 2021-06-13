Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Hutchinson

Posted by 
Hutchinson Today
Hutchinson Today
 7 days ago

(HUTCHINSON, KS) Hutchinson-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Hutchinson / hutchnews.com

Hutchinson Community College infielder Austin Callahan named NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention

Hutchinson Community College infielder Austin Callahan named NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention

HUTCHINSON – A player who hit 21 home runs for third all-time in a single season was bound to get some recognition. Hutchinson Community College baseball player Austin Callahan was named an NJCAA All-American honorable mention Wednesday after leading the Blue Dragons to hosting a sub-regional this past season. Callahan... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hutchinson / hutchnews.com

Pool of last-minute lifeguard applications lets Salt City Splash operate as normal

Pool of last-minute lifeguard applications lets Salt City Splash operate as normal

At Hutchinson’s city pool, a flood of applications from teens wanting to be lifeguards poured in after city officials warned in mid-May that the facility might not open as planned or have reduced hours because of an insufficient number of lifeguards. While still below their optimum number by about 20%,... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Hutchinson / hutchpost.com

Salthawk Volleyball to host alumni tournament next month

Salthawk Volleyball to host alumni tournament next month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Salthawk Volleyball will be hosting an Alumni Tournament July 10th as a fundraiser. Coach Maria Aikins is looking for players. The cost is $200 per team and you must register by July 3rd. There is a link on the Salthawk Volleyball Facebook page. If you have questions,... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Hutchinson / hutchnews.com

Hutchinson Community College infielder Austin Callahan named NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention

Hutchinson Community College infielder Austin Callahan named NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention

HUTCHINSON – A player who hit 21 home runs for third all-time in a single season was bound to get some recognition. Hutchinson Community College baseball player Austin Callahan was named an NJCAA All-American honorable mention Wednesday after leading the Blue Dragons to hosting a sub-regional this past season. Callahan... Read more

Hutchinson Today

Hutchinson Today

Hutchinson, KS
8
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hutchinson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hutchinson, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Tropical Storm Claudette batters Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Claudette is battering the Gulf Coast on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has been putting out warnings since Friday for Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, with Saturday morning’s warning saying the tropical storm watch will now also include North Carolina. “Claudette is expected to produce heavy rainfall and...