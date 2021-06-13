The lineup: Sports news in Salina
(SALINA, KS) Salina sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Salina sports. For more stories from the Salina area, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
New downtown baseball and softball facility hopes to boost Salina community
There was a party on Fourth Street Wednesday afternoon, as Salina youth baseball and softball teams, parents, and members of the community gathered for the grand opening of The Yard. The event was the conclusion of a three-phase opening process, starting with the batting cage facility on Feb. 1, followed... Read more
New downtown baseball and softball facility hopes to boost Salina community
There was a party on Fourth Street Wednesday afternoon, as Salina youth baseball and softball teams, parents, and members of the community gathered for the grand opening of The Yard. The event was the conclusion of a three-phase opening process, starting with the batting cage facility on Feb. 1, followed... Read more
Rededication for renovated Dean Evans Stadium set for Saturday
It was 30 years ago that Dean Evans Stadium opened for business as one of the state's premier community baseball facilities. Three decades later, thanks to a major offseason renovation project, Salina is again ready to celebrate its signature ballpark. Salina Baseball Enterprises, which spearheaded the $1.85 million project, will... Read more
Salina Liberty quarterbacks Tyrie Adams and Mitch Kidd are an effective one-two punch
Tyrie Adams had a premonition. The Salina Liberty were on their way to Sioux City, South Dakota, to play the Sioux City Bandits on May 15 and he told Mitch Kidd, his backup, to be ready to play. Little did he know at the time that Kidd's role was about... Read more