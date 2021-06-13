Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Klamath Falls, OR

Trending lifestyle headlines in Klamath Falls

Posted by 
Klamath Falls News Beat
Klamath Falls News Beat
 7 days ago

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Klamath Falls area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Klamath Falls / basinlife.com

Rhonda’s Custom Draperies – Quality Draperies, Fabric, Custom Work, Repairs!

Rhonda’s Custom Draperies – Quality Draperies, Fabric, Custom Work, Repairs!

Rhonda’s …“Quality Draperies at reasonable prices”. Call and tell us your ideas and drapery needs at 541-850-0840 today!. (across from David’s Brawny Burger) Open 9-5 weekdays or by appointment. We’d love to make something special for your home. The place in Klamath Falls for Custom-made draperies…is Rhonda’s Custom Draperies!. Rhonda... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Klamath Falls / basinlife.com

Home & Horse Property on 23 Acres For Sale on Homedale Rd, offered by Don Downing, Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls

Home & Horse Property on 23 Acres For Sale on Homedale Rd, offered by Don Downing, Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls

Looking for Horse Property with a barn and stalls and over 23 acres of land with a nice home? Here it is!. Call Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty at 541-887-9590. 7335 Homedale Rd, Klamath Falls, OR, 97603, featuring:. –3 bedrooms. –2 bathrooms. –2,278 sq. ft. –23.49 acre lot. Ready... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Klamath Falls / basinlife.com

Rhonda’s Custom Draperies – Quality Draperies, Fabric, Custom Work, Repairs!

Rhonda’s Custom Draperies – Quality Draperies, Fabric, Custom Work, Repairs!

Rhonda’s …“Quality Draperies at reasonable prices”. Call and tell us your ideas and drapery needs at 541-850-0840 today!. (across from David’s Brawny Burger) Open 9-5 weekdays or by appointment. We’d love to make something special for your home. The place in Klamath Falls for Custom-made draperies…is Rhonda’s Custom Draperies!. Rhonda... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Klamath Falls / basinlife.com

Home & Horse Property on 23 Acres For Sale on Homedale Rd, offered by Don Downing, Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls

Home & Horse Property on 23 Acres For Sale on Homedale Rd, offered by Don Downing, Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls

Looking for Horse Property with a barn and stalls and over 23 acres of land with a nice home? Here it is!. Call Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty at 541-887-9590. 7335 Homedale Rd, Klamath Falls, OR, 97603, featuring:. –3 bedrooms. –2 bathrooms. –2,278 sq. ft. –23.49 acre lot. Ready... Read more

Klamath Falls News Beat

Klamath Falls News Beat

Klamath Falls, OR
17
Followers
18
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Klamath Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Klamath Falls, OR
Lifestyle
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Falls News Beat

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Klamath Falls

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Klamath Falls area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon. AMA at 5350 Us-97N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 5735 Altamont, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.71.